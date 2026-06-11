Pursuing Online Weather-Forecast Impact in a Fast-Changing Media Climate

Here’s the post-show post and audio podcast for my conversation with the Capital Weather team, who’ve just returned to independence after 18 years of weather communication and community building affiliated with the Washington Post.

Details are in the curtain-raiser post:

Meet the Entrepreneurial Meteorologists Behind Capital Weather Andy Revkin · 4:00 PM Join me at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live Sustain What conversation with the founders of the innovative weather website Capital Weather Gang, which this week reverted to its independent roots after an 18-year affiliation with the Washington Post. Read full story

We talked about their early days as a blog back in 2004, when co-founder Jason Samenow was at the Environmental Protection Agency working on the possible carbon dioxide endangerment finding while experimenting in his spare time with weather blogging. Boy, it’s wild to look back:

We talked about the potential impact of Trump-driven federal budget and staffing cuts on the basic data that private forecasters rely on — a question their colleague Matthew Cappucci has been closely tracking:

We explored how the implosion of local TV budgets is spawning a nationwide array of independent meteorologists building their own audiences and businesses. Samenow mentioned that the American Meteorological Society has launched a Certified Digital Meteorologist (CDM) training and certification program to offer communities some assurance of the skills of the forecasters they depend on.

There’s lots more, so please watch and please share this post! If you don’t, someone who could benefit from these insights won’t see them.

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Parting weather shot: Net hats are an essential spring fashion accessory on muggy hot days here in Downeast Maine.