Meet Researchers Holding a 50-Hour Livestream to Sustain Weather & Climate Science

I just hosted a pop-up Sustain What conversation with three of the dozens of climate and weather scientists who are running a 50-Hour livestream to boost public appreciation of the observational and analytical science that bolsters societal resilience and boosts understanding of our amazing, and changing, planet. A goal is to sustain federal support for weather & climate science even as the current administration seems deadset on demolishing it.

My guests were Clare Singer, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado, Boulder; Nadir Jeevanjee, a research physical scientist at NOAA's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory; and Rob Socolow, an emeritus professor focused on interdisciplinary environmental science and engineering at Princeton.

Socolow made an important point here about the Trump era appearing to be the end of an arc of American appreciation of science that began with Sputnik and is having its “anti-Sputnik moment”:

Please watch above and share this post now with fellow citizens - and your elected representatives in Congress. Our conversation is also on YouTube, LinkedIn, Substack, Facebook, and my X account.

The scientists’ webcast is under way through June 3:

Make sure to visit the Weather & Climate Livestream home page, where you can find a host of short videos excerpted from last year’s 100-hour stream.

Thank you Matt Burgess, Mary Powers, BCz, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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