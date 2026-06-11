Please watch and sahre this Sustain What conversation with the founders of the innovative weather website Capital Weather Gang, which on June 9th reverted to its independent roots after an 18-year affiliation with the Washington Post.

I’ve been a big admirer from the beginning. While their focus is the Washington, D.C., area, the lessons they learned, and the innovations and social media success they’ve had, are relevant whereever there’s weather. That would include wherever you are of course.

Join us on LinkedIn, my X account, Substack or YouTube:

Here’s their launch note from earlier this week:

Twenty-two years after launching Capital Weather as an independent weather website for the DC area — and 18 years after first partnering with The Washington Post and becoming the Capital Weather Gang — we are independent again.



Today, we’re officially launching a new chapter at http://capitalweather.com and on our new mobile app. We are committed to making our core forecasts and updates free and accessible to everyone. Your support will make this possible.

Click to explore their “Climate Room” and “Forecast Lab.”

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