Sustain What

Sustain What

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Paul Walsh's avatar
Paul Walsh
Jan 8, 2025

Key quote: "One thing is clear and welcome. On his livestream today, Swain noted these fires were “an exceptionally predictable event,” and that, almost assured, has kept down the death count".

The people, technology, and science behind the warnings of events like this are often not given their due because the number of lives that weren't lost is not calculable. It's still early, but at least from what I've seen on TV so far, virtually everyone interviewed was aware of the danger in advance and was generally prepared.

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1 reply by Andy Revkin
Paul von Zielbauer's avatar
Paul von Zielbauer
Jan 8, 2025

Andy, from the ashy knolls of Santa Monica, thanks for this. It's a great point, about changing the mindset of fighting fires to living with them as quite literally forces of nature. Thanks for your helpful post.

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1 reply by Andy Revkin
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