Sustain What

Sustain What

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Tom Kimmerer's avatar
Tom Kimmerer
8h

This is a very good story about the return of eagles, not an analysis of their life history. I think you were justified in leaving that detail out.

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Craig Lincoln's avatar
Craig Lincoln
5h

Well, what I hoped I would have done if working on the story is talk through the biologists' concerns. Some times, at least, in my reporting days, I was able to persuade them their fears wouldn't materialize. And also, hopefully, impress on them the importance of getting the truth out there no matter how uncomfortable. The story deals with dietary threats to eagles; if cats could be a source of a dietary threat, it's relevant and important. If not, it's probably not going to be in the story at all. We're also human and sometimes empathy for a source plays a role and to me it's OK to plead humanity if we do something that isn't quite idealistically pure.

Frankly, to me, the main question afterward is whether you talked through the ethical issue with the source and your editor. The decision could go either way.

Of course, if you put the details about cat collars in the story, perhaps cat owners would take better care of their pets and spare some songbirds an untimely death. And that could justify putting it in the story!

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