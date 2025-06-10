Sustain What

Sustain What

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McGreta
Jun 10, 2025

Campaign Nonviolence of the Pace e Bene organization posted a quote from Pope Leo XIV yesterday. Check it out here. Campaign Nonviolence is worth following as a leader in the movement in these current times. https://aleteia.org/2025/06/01/pope-leo-xiv-urges-nonviolence-amid-rising-aggressions/

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