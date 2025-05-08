Here’s the final version of Good News from 2044 from my charting new album, Wake Me up Martha:

You may have heard my earlier versions of this song I sketched out in previous posts. I’ve tweaked some details and here it is in fairly final form. Also on YouTube.

Here are the slightly annotated lyrics. Follow those footnote links!

Good News from 2044?

by Andy Revkin

Don’t know how I got here, 2044. Somehow the world avoided nuclear war. Somehow the climate didn’t go to hell. Somehow the Constitution never fell. Candidates for president are on the stump. Sasha Obama and Barron Trump. And that’s not the weirdest thing I have to relate. They’re both kind of sane and talkin’ pretty straight. That change didn’t happen on its own. Sun let out a flare and all our circuits were blown. A.I. fried. Satellites died. People had to live without a telephone. Don’t know how I got here, 2044. Somehow the world avoided nuclear war. Somehow the climate didn’t go to hell. Somehow the Constitution never fell. Of course that is a dream. The sun won’t set us straight. It’ll take a lot of work to make this country great…. again. So join yourself a club or your PTA. Even run for office if you feel that way. Find yourself a goal that suits your skills and heart. Take back the power from the oligarchs. Don’t know how I got here, 2044. Somehow the world avoided nuclear war. Somehow the climate didn’t go to hell. Somehow the Constitution never fell.

What are you listening to, or singing, these days?