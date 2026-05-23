Sustain What

Sustain What

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Roger Pielke Sr's avatar
Roger Pielke Sr
15h

And wrote

A snapshot at any time documents the accumu-

lated heat content and its change since the last as-

sessment. Unlike temperature, at some specific

level of the ocean, land, or the atmosphere, in

which there is a time lag in its response to radia-

tive forcing, there are no time lags associated with

heat changes

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Roger Pielke Sr's avatar
Roger Pielke Sr
15h

I agree and urged this in

Pielke Sr., R.A., 2003: Heat storage within the Earth system. Bull. Amer. Meteor. Soc., 84, 331-335

https://pielkeclimatesci.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/r-247.pdf

Included in what I wrote in 2003

“The assessment of the heat storage and its changesover time should be a focus of international climate monitoring programs.”

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