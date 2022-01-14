Sustain What

Sustain What

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Karen Brooks's avatar
Karen Brooks
Jul 10, 2025

So great to read/see the chronology of your investigation of global warming over the years. It's a big read, and, I have to say, I scanned some of it (for lack of time not interest)-- still, wonderful, and with bits to learn from for the future. Thanks!

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Lawrence W. Libby's avatar
Lawrence W. Libby
Jul 11, 2025

Wonderful biography of a diverse and rewarding life so far. Impressive. I would guess that many in their later years reflect on the path they have taken, challenges faced, insights gained, attitudes formed. But few have the ability, or perhaps inclination, to record it all. Thanks for the reflections and articulate self analysis, with a substantive theme.

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