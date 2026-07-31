Sustain What

Sustain What

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Wade Thiel's avatar
Wade Thiel
1d

The loss of Hansard is devastating. He was a special person. A special musician. His death while his son is so young makes it even harder to swallow. But I have to think he died while doing one of the things he truly loved, and I would hope we all get to leave this earth doing something that puts a smile on our faces. People who ride, especially people with young kids (myself included) have so many reasons to take on the risk. It’s a choice not to be taken lightly, but a choice that I want everyone to be able to make for themselves.

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1 reply by Andy Revkin
Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
2d

Tomorrow my children are attending the funeral of a good friend from high school who died in a motorcycle crash.

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1 reply by Andy Revkin
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