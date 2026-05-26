Here we are at Memorial Day once again.

It was a crazy busy day posting on Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on humanity and artificial intelligence, but I felt the need to play my song about the space crunch at Arlington National Cemetery late this afternoon. It’s a rough take but that’s folk music.

I weighed in today with a comment on Matthew Yglesias’s post about the forgotten Civil War General John Logan, who is credited with launching this “Decoration Day” of commemoration during which communities would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers.

Here’s what I said:

Thanks for this reminder about the origins of this holiday. It's a weird moment as Trump pushes to build a monument obscuring one of the key viewsheds overlooking Arlington National Cemetery. And, at the same time, the cemetery is running out of room even as it shifts rules for burials considering there are only 95,000 spaces left with 22 million living veterans. I wrote a song about this, asking "Where will they go when there's no more room in Arlington?"

A respondent, Awarru, who says he is a Korean War vet offered this answer:

As a serving veteran with shrapnel still in my hand (currently in uniform in South Korea for an exercise) the answer seems pretty straightforward: just restrict burial privileges, effective immediately, to only line of duty deaths (i.e. including training) and perhaps the occasional general/admiral (at least those that aren’t bootlickers or complicit in murder). If you died safely in your bed, congratulations, you “won” the lottery, thank you for your service, now you get to be buried with your family or at your local National Cemetery through the VA. 100% serious.

I replied:

That’s what was proposed in 2019 (with other details) but the final rule has still not been published. Writing something about this actually. Here’s what’s pending (and why): https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/About/Proposed-Revised-Eligibility-Criteria

This video is very helpful but dates from six years ago:

Here’s language from 2024:

The nation’s premiere military cemetery is at a critical crossroads in its history. Nearly all of the 22 million living armed forces members and veterans are eligible for less than 95,000 remaining burial spaces within these hallowed grounds. A planned Southern Expansion project will add 37 acres of additional burial space for the nation’s veterans. Southern Expansion includes the area nearest the Air Force Memorial and a part of the former grounds of the Navy Annex. However, expansion alone will not keep Arlington National Cemetery open to new interments well into the future. Without changes to eligibility, Arlington National Cemetery will be full for first burials by the mid-2050s. “The hard reality is we are running out of space. To keep Arlington National Cemetery open and active well into the future means we have to make some tough decisions that restrict the eligibility,” said Executive Director of Army National Military Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery Karen Durham-Aguilera…. “This is a lengthy process, but it’s another opportunity to have a say in what the future of Arlington National Cemetery should be for our nation,” said Durham-Aguilera. In addition to preserving 1,000 gravesites for current and future Medal of Honor recipients, the following revised eligibility criteria updates were made on September 15, 2020, when the proposed rule was published and the changes more clearly defined. For below-ground interment: Killed in action, to include repatriated remains of service members

Award recipients of the Silver Star and above who also have armed conflict service

Recipients of the Purple Heart

Any service member whose death results from “preparations or operations related to combat”, as defined in Section 553.1 of the proposed rule.

Former prisoners of war

Presidents and Vice Presidents of the United States

Veterans with armed conflict service who also served out of uniform as a government official in a position of significant governmental responsibility, as defined in Section 553.1 of the proposed rule. For above-ground inurnment: World War II-era veterans, to include legislated active duty designees

Retirees from the armed forces who are eligible to receive retired pay but are not otherwise for interment

Veterans who have served a minimum of two years on active duty and who have served in armed conflict

Veterans without armed conflict service who have also served out of uniform as a government official in a position of significant governmental responsibility, as defined in Section 553.1 of the proposed rule.

Since that post in 2024 nothing has happened. I reached out to the Arlington National Cemetery press office, which replied, “Proposed revised eligibility requirements are with the Department of War for review.”

Here’s hoping veterans at every level of service get clarity with honor soon.

If you got this far you deserve a reward, so here’s the absolutely wonderful, scalp-tingling song “In Color” performed by songwriter Jamey Johnson at FarmAid in 2021.

Here’s the more refined recording of Arlington from my 2013 album, “A Very Fine Line,” which featured Dar Williams as a guest vocalist. Download a copy and read the lyrics here.

Here’s the origin story for my song just in case you haven’t heard it by now, snipped from my recent pop-up Sunday Sanity solo webcast introducing my new album, “Wake Me up Martha”: