Updated after the livestream -

Whatever your particular focus may be — climate, ecology, war and peace, and the rest — I hope you will take time to explore Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical letter: Magnifica humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence.

The Vatican event this morning is a great start. The full video is here. I discussed the main points in a Sustain What conversation with experts on the interface between artificial intelligence and society. View the show on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube:

You likely already know the work of Andrew Maynard from Arizona State, who was on a recent Sustain What show discussing the book he co-created with Jeff Abbott — AI and the Art of Being Human.

We’ll also be joined by an old friend and source of mine, Brad Allenby, also at Arizona State, whose prescient 2011 book co-written with Dan Sarewitz is on my mind a lot these days: The Techno-Human Condition.

Be sure to read and/or listen to what Anna Rowlands and Chris Olah had to say as presenters.

Chris Olah, co-founder of Anthropic: “I will be honest, we keep finding things that are mysterious, even unsettling.”

Here’s one nugget from Rowlands, whose expertise as a professor at Durham University in Britain is political theology, including the Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church, and theological ethics of human migrations.

Since our origins, humans have created technologies that augment their freedom, alleviate suffering and meet real needs. When technologies remain tools serving a clear good, they can be viewed as an extension of the freedom that God gives us in Genesis to till and keep the land. Technologies belong, therefore, within the terms of the covenant between God and humanity, serving the human vocation to decent work, to raise families, to seek truth as a common good, to build community and to foster peace and unity. The tradition’s question is therefore constructive: How do we cultivate technologies that are truly good news for all? Today’s sophisticated technologies are not mere tools, but tools that, like the languages they harvest, carry cultures and bear moral architectures. Magnifica Humanitas notes that the powers of innovation that have traditionally resided with states are today concentrated in the hands of a few wealthy individuals whose cultures are concealed from common good scrutiny and risk appearing as a new imperium. Pope Leo prompts us to ask, in the interest of the common good, how can we resist such distorted concentrations of power in the hands of the few?

Most interesting of all, of course were the remarks of Chris Olah, co-founder of Anthropic and head of research on the interpretability of artificial intelligence.

Here’s his full statement: