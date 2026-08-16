Want to Protect Your House in the Fiery West? "Think Like an Ember"

I just held a solution-filled Sustain What conversation with three people working to spread materials and methods that can substantitally stem wildfire risk to communities (by cutting vulnerability) even as the long fights to stem human-driven global heating and manage wildland fires at the source play out.

Two of them, James Greer of Wildfire Defense Mesh and James Brooks of the consultancy Fire Aside, said the first step is to “think like an ember.” See this chilling video clip from a doorway camera in the horrific Eaton Fire in Los Angeles to get the idea (provided by James Greer).

Here’s a compelling test showing how the stainless steel mesh sold by Greer’s company (which can be used in many ways around a home or business) cuts the threat:

Everyone in this discussion emphasized that wildfire risk reduction is a systemic challenge with no silver bullet and never a situation where you’re fully safeguarded, particularly because conditions — both the climate and communities — are in flux.

I’ll be expanding this post when I have time but in the meantime explore the curtain raiser post that ran on Friday for more info:

Join me for my next live video in the app.