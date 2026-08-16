Sustain What

Sustain What

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Want to Protect Your House in the Fiery West? "Think Like an Ember"

The fight to slow global warming will take decades; here are actions to cut fire risk day by day. Embers are fire's emissary. Block them for starters.
Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin

I just held a solution-filled Sustain What conversation with three people working to spread materials and methods that can substantitally stem wildfire risk to communities (by cutting vulnerability) even as the long fights to stem human-driven global heating and manage wildland fires at the source play out.

Two of them, James Greer of Wildfire Defense Mesh and James Brooks of the consultancy Fire Aside, said the first step is to “think like an ember.” See this chilling video clip from a doorway camera in the horrific Eaton Fire in Los Angeles to get the idea (provided by James Greer).

Here’s a compelling test showing how the stainless steel mesh sold by Greer’s company (which can be used in many ways around a home or business) cuts the threat:

Everyone in this discussion emphasized that wildfire risk reduction is a systemic challenge with no silver bullet and never a situation where you’re fully safeguarded, particularly because conditions — both the climate and communities — are in flux.

I’ll be expanding this post when I have time but in the meantime explore the curtain raiser post that ran on Friday for more info:

New Paths to Wildfire Risk Reduction on a Heating, Combustible Planet

Andy Revkin
·
Aug 14
New Paths to Wildfire Risk Reduction on a Heating, Combustible Planet

Post-show updates: It’s easy to be paralyzed facing mounting and spreading wildfire impacts. Please watch and share this Sustain What episode - a fresh solution-oriented conversation looking at ways to spread community and homeowner tools and capacity to build and plan FOR wildfire.

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Please share this post directly with friends in fire danger zones and do consider becoming a paid subscriber if you can afford it.

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