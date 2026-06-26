As is always the case after an extraordinary earthquake, the scope of damage and human losses takes days to crystallize. Images from Venezuela’s quake-stricken coast are showing the cost and continuing peril. This pair of images released by the remote-sensing company Vantor show the starkly different fates of adjacent, recently-built high-rise structures in La Guaira, north of Caracas. CNN has up-close video of the wrenching search for survivors around this city.

Satellite imagery on June 22 and June 25, 2026, shows how modern buildings next to each other in La Guaira, Venezuela, had very different fates after the double-strike earthquake. (Vantor, Creative Commons 4.0 license - CC BY-NC 4.0)

It’ll take close forensic engineering studies to figure out precise causes, but this pattern all too often reflects inconsistent aderence to building codes and best practices.

Rubble in Waiting

I wrote about this issue of built vulnerability in quake-threatened Istanbul, Turkey, in 2010 — when the engineer Mustafa Elvan Cantekin (who at the time directed a Neighborhood Disaster Support Project funded by a Swiss development agency) walked through neighborhood after neighborhood pointing out buildings he described as “rubble in waiting.”

The engineering firm Miyamoto International, which specializes in disaster-loss and disaster-risk analysis for earthquakes and other hazards, has posted some initial dispatches that you can explore here. One key finding: “The June 2026 Venezuela earthquake sequence combined high magnitude, shallow rupture, strong shaking near populated areas, and vulnerable building exposure.”

That last point is always key - vulnerability.

The company has dispatched experts to Venezuela’s quake zones, accompanying Mexican search and rescue teams, and noted in an email today that the stricken area is rife with buildings with “engineering concerns”:

•Older reinforced concrete buildings •Structures lacking modern seismic detailing •Unreinforced masonry •Adobe block construction •Informal and non engineered buildings Buildings constructed before the mid-1980s are generally less likely to incorporate modern seismic protection, while the 1998/2001 seismic code introduced Venezuela’s modern seismic design provisions.

Back when Kathmandu, Nepal, had its most recent terrible earthquake, in 2015, and again when eastern Turkey was struck in 2023, I reached out the company’s founder, Kit Miyamoto, while he was on the scene in both places. Here’s the 2023 interview, which remains relevant every time buildings fall after the earth shakes:

As search and rescue effots give way to recovery and analysis, pay attention as much to the buildings that did NOT collapse as those that did. In our conversations on Kathmandu, Miyamoto pointed out how resilient buildings saved lives. He also pointed to signs of small changes in building methods that can make a big difference — like the u-shaped bends made in the iron strands used to contain the vertical rebar rods that give reinforced concrete its strength.

Concrete columns are more likely to withstand a strong earthquake if lengths of steel bar wrapped around vertical reinforcement are sharply bent back where they are attached. Such methods are called “ductile details” by engineers. (Credit: Kit Miyamoto, Miyamoto International)

Here’s an excerpt from my 2023 post on Turkey’s most recent big earthquake, which, sadly, I’ll keep reposting when the need arises:

Mind the disaster gaps

There’s an enduring worldwide challenge facing communities that have expanded over many decades into zones facing extreme, but sporadic, threats like major earthquakes, resulting tsunamis, big volcanic eruptions or - for climate - megadroughts or the most extreme atmospheric river floods.

It’s exceedingly hard to unbuild, move back, or retrofit at scale.

Another issue? Much of the vulnerable exposure to the biggest earthquakes was built in a great-earthquake hiatus in the seond half of the 20th century.

Roger Bilham of the University of Colorado, one of the world’s top seismologists, has long worried about a dangerous gap in global experience with great earthquakes. After the 2011 Honshu earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan, Bilham produced a graphic showing the 40-year great-quake gap - from the 9.2-magnitude Alaska quake in 1964 to the great Sumatran quake and Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. [I alluded to this in a post last year on megadroughts, which present a similar challenge.]

Note that the great-quake gap came just as the “great acceleration“ of human population and development was getting into high gear.

Also read the Venezuela earthquake report from Judith Hubbard & Kyle Bradley: