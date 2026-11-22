I love occasionally going back in time to assess what I and others were pondering and professing at different junctures and to see how things played out.

With that in mind, I wanted to give you a chance to travel back in time to hear from one of my go-to gurus — Vaclav Smil, a longtime analyst of global trends, threats and opportunities who’s been right far more than wrong for decades.

In 2009, I was thrilled to be able to spend a hyper-velocity hour with him onstage at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo Park, Ontario. I was invited to dig in with him on the question at the core of my New York Times blog Dot Earth: 9 Billion People + 1 Planet = ?

We also explored themes in his latest book at the time: Global Catastrophes and Trends - The Next 50 Years.

Warning: Czech-Canadian Smil speaks like an auctioneer who’s downed too many Red Bulls. So you’ll likely want to refer to the dynamic listen-along transcript here.

The video above starts with his 2009 prediction of the pandemic that exploded in 2020, including warnings about ventilator shortages. The death toll ended up far lower than numbers he proposed then, but that’s scant comfort given the enormous and continuing impact of this public health catastrophe.

Here’s his math laying out the profound scale problem with the hot topic at the failed COP31 climate talks — carbon capture and storage as a big climate fix:

Here’s a snippet about failed population projections:

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