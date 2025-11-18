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Update from Journalists at the #COP30 Climate Talks in Brazil

Meet James Fahn, on the ground at the climate treaty negotiations
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Andy Revkin

James Fahn founded the Earth Journalism Network 20 years ago. The organization has helped foster the reporting capacity of journalists around the world and helped build innovative colllaborative news networks like InfoNile and InfoAmazonia.

Here I caught him in the middle of the 30th session of negotiations under the 1992 Framework Convention on Climate Change, the treaty that is the foundation for the Paris Agreement a decade ago.

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Fahn lays out the key points being negotiated - in the absence of United States participation under President Trump’s second term.

We also discussed the enormous indigenous presence at this COP - not unxpected given that Belem sits at the mouth of the Amazon River.

You can explore the stories being generated by journalists affiliated with the Earth Journalism Network here:

Read the stories

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