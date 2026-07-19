My oldest friend from journalism, Thomas Yulsman, claims to be retired now after three decades of teaching journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. But he can’t get out of the habit of conveying vital observations and images. He’s on the road in Japan. Here are two posts on nuclear war (republished with permission) - most recently from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum:

This story has an important and dreadfully newsworthy kicker at the end, so I hope you will read it all the way through... On the bright, clear morning of Aug. 6, 1945, Shinichi Tetsutani, just a month shy of his fourth birthday, was riding this tricycle outside his house in Hiroshima. You can see him in the photo mounted behind the tricycle in this exhibit at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. At exactly 8:16 a.m., the Little Boy atomic bomb exploded 1,500 meters away and about 2,000 feet up — a height deliberately chosen to maximize the blast’s destructive radius across the city. Seriously burned and battered, Shinichi died that night groaning, “Water, water...” His father, Nobuo, also lost his daughters, Michiko (7) and Yoko (1), who were trapped and burned under their collapsed house. He buried little Shinichi in the back yard along with his tricycle — so he could ride it even after his death. But then, 40 years later, the father dug up his son’s body to reinter it in the family grave. As for the tricycle, it ultimately made it to the museum, where it serves as a stark testament to the horrors of nuclear weapons. Many prominent figures have spoken eloquently about never repeating Hiroshima (and, of course, Nagasaki), and the pressing need for nuclear weapons to be eliminated. As Mother Teresa put it: “Let us love one another as God loves each one of us, so that the terrible evil that had brought so much suffering to Hiroshima may never happen again.” Taking that message to heart, President Barack Obama signed the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty along with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, limiting and reducing the nuclear arsenals of both countries. “We have known the agony of war,” he said. “Let us now find the courage, together, to spread peace, and pursue a world without nuclear weapons.” But here’s the kicker: In February of this year, the New START treaty expired, ending the last legally binding nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia. Both nations are now free to increase their deployed strategic nuclear weapons.

Read Gregg Easterbrook for more on the treaty-less and dangerous state of things:

And it gets worse. According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation: “The United States plans to spend up to $1.5 trillion over 30 years to overhaul its nuclear arsenal by rebuilding each leg of the nuclear triad and its accompanying infrastructure.” And we’re not alone. Russia and China are spending huge sums to upgrade their arsenals too. Trump wants to take this even further, by resuming nuclear testing. But has the U.S. nuclear triad of land-based, sea based, and aircraft-based weapons prevented Iran from triumphing over us strategically in a war that goes on and on and on? Did Russia’s vast stores of nuclear weapons, both strategic and tactical, help it achieve victory in Ukraine? Did the nukes possessed by India and Pakistan prevent them from going to war recently? And did Israel’s nukes prevent Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks and hostage-taking? Do we really need to spend $1.5 trillion on weapons that no one can ever use and which, in the age of drone warfare, don’t even help militarily? If we insist on keeping on this insane path, are we really willing to accept the possibility of a little ~4-year-old child, just like Shinichi Tetsutani, riding their tricycle happily under a bright, clear morning sky — just as a far more powerful nuclear weapon ignites directly overhead?...

Tom’s preceding post from ground zero at Hiroshima is here, musing on the complexities of America’s decision to drop two bombs on Japan, shaped in part by his father’s experience:

Years ago on a visit to Auschwitz, our spirits were dragged lower and lower by the horrors we were witnessing — until what seemed like miracle appeared: There, amidst the rubble of a gas chamber, we saw a fox. (In my memory, it was a mother fox with a litter of babies.) Now today, many years later, while witnessing the indescribably grim reality of ground zero of the Hiroshima atomic bomb explosion, again, something astounding: a gray heron perched atop the skeletal dome of the iconic Peace Memorial. This was the only structure left standing near ground zero of the first atomic bomb explosion on 6 August 1945. In Japanese folklore, this bird is the aosagibi, a creature that exists between the natural and spirit worlds. The instant I saw it, the memory of the Auschwitz fox came flooding back, reminding me that despite the most horrific things we humans do, life abides. And right there beneath the A-bomb dome, I burst into tears. A poignant side note this story: After Germany surrendered in World War II, my father prepared to ship out to the Pacific theater, where a massive force was to assemble in preparation for an invasion of Japan. As a tail gunner in a B-24 Liberator bomber against the Nazis, he had survived (barely) flying on numerous bombing missions, including one with more than 50 percent casualties. He frequently said that if the U.S. had not dropped atomic bombs on Japan, he would have stood a great chance of dying in missions over Japan, or in Japanese attacks on U.S. airbases. In fact, Japan had reserved thousands of aircraft, including specialized kamikaze planes, to combat the coming invasion. But my father never did ship out, and the invasion never happened, because Japan surrendered after the two A-bomb attacks. This means it’s possible I would not have been born to write these words, and take these photos today, had it not been for the horrors of the atomic bomb. But this is absolutely not to say that I favor what happened. I don’t. It just is a really strange and intense thing to think about this evening here in Hiroshima. Especially after witnessing that heron atop the only remnant of the Hiroshima attack left standing.

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