China’s giant EV company BYD has launched a fleet of its own massive car-carrying ships to handle the export boom. (photo: BYD)

Kudos to President Donald J. Trump for starting and sustaining a war constricting oil exports from the Middle East in ways that now, according to the Wall Street Journal, are measurably boosting global electric vehicle sales. Here’s Carol Ryan’s lede:

One group that doesn’t want the Iran war to end soon is China’s electric-vehicle makers. They began the year with a glut of EVs on their hands and weak demand at home. The crisis in the Middle East is helping them export their way out of trouble: Chinese carmakers are sending excess supply to overseas markets, where high gasoline prices are prompting more drivers to buy EVs. The market share of traditional carmakers is the big casualty. China’s EV exports rose 120% in the first half of 2026 from the same period of last year, data from the International Energy Agency shows. EV sales have roughly doubled in Brazil, Australia, Korea and Vietnam since the war began. EV sales in Colombia have quadrupled, based on IEA data. The energy agency now expects EVs to make up 29% of new-car sales globally in 2026, an increase from 25% last year.

Read the rest at my gift link here: War Is Helping Chinese EVs Upend the Global Car Market.

My friend Michael Liebreich picked up the baton and ran with it on X, posting a cheeky take on those attacking the idea of a clean-energy transition:

He references this new International Energy Agency report: Electric Car Markets in a Time of Uncertainty / An update to the Global EV Outlook 2026

Here’s the full graphic and an excerpt:

The conflict in the Middle East beginning on 28 February 2026 and ensuing energy crisis has renewed focus on oil use in road transport as a key energy security concern. Road vehicles account for nearly half of global oil use, making the sector particularly exposed to price spikes and supply disruptions. Such an energy security concern is not new – the oil crises of the 1970s led to the introduction of fuel economy standards in many countries, significantly cutting the average fuel consumption of cars. Today, electric vehicles (EVs) are in the spotlight as part of potential policy responses, thanks to the opportunity they present to enhance energy security for oil-importing countries while at the same time shielding consumers and businesses from price fluctuations. Several governments – particularly in hard-hit, oil‐import-dependent regions like Southeast Asia – have introduced temporary tax breaks for EVs, scrappage schemes and fleet electrification programmes to reduce oil use and buffer future fuel price shocks. Elsewhere, there are signs of reaction among consumers – for example, Australia’s ~34% surge in gasoline prices earlier this year coincided with a near-tripling of electric car sales in April 2026 year-on-year. While a lag in consumer responses and policy implementation means the full effects will take time to materialise, the crisis has clearly reinforced the case for EVs as a way to address energy security and fuel cost concerns. The 2026 energy crisis may therefore further accelerate ongoing shifts in global car markets towards more electrification. However, these shifts could accentuate economic security concerns and potential job losses in car manufacturing in countries that today have sizeable automotive industries focused on manufacturing internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Here’s a more detailed graph:

Here in Down East Maine, we’re not ready to go full EV yet. My wife and I just bought a 2024 RAV4 Prime and are loving the initial 50-mile full electric mode (although typical travel in this sprawling region does mean the motor kicks in on many return trips). But, to illustrate the slow pace of change when the measure is cars on the road instead of cars being manufactured, we’re handing off our 2020 RAV4 hybrid to our son and daughter-in-law. That car will hopefully drive on for many years.

Yet, change is coming to the United States, as this August 9 South China Morning Post story indicates:

Demand for affordable EVs will force open US market to Chinese models eventually: analysts The pressure is likely to mount after consumers in the two neighbouring markets of Mexico and Canada adopt Chinese EVs Consumer demand for affordable electric vehicles is likely to force open the US market to Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brands within the next few years, even though they currently face trade barriers, according to analysts. US carmakers are expecting the same, with Ford CEO Jim Farley recently predicting the entry of Chinese EVs as early as five years. Farley, one of the most outspoken voices in the US automotive industry on the competitiveness of Chinese EVs, told Ford’s staff two weeks ago that peers from China would likely arrive in “five to 10 years”, and that the company was preparing for this, Reuters reported on July 30.

Also see my related post on how Trump is helping advance sales of electric big-rig trucks: