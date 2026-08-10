Sustain What

Sustain What

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Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin
4h

Ariel Anbar of Arizona State University writes:

Back in April, I wrote to you:

“ Anyway… If a year from now the outcome is:

Iran rolled back as a regional menace for a generation

The MAGAfied GOP routed at the voting booth by $5/gallon gas

The rate of the global green revolution advanced by 10-100x

Then that’s an unexpectedly good outcome for the first two years of Trump 2.0!”

So now, four months down the road from that note, (b) and (c) seem to be advancing nicely. (a) is shakier. Well, from the standpoint of long term US interests, two out of three ain’t bad.

The law of unintended consequences remains undefeated.

That said, (b) may yet be foiled by the left misreading the moment to promote candidates who are electorally weak or substantively bad, and US benefit from (c) ultimately requires that we figure out a way to be owners/producers not just consumers in that revolution.

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Clifford Krauss's avatar
Clifford Krauss
9m

The ultimate solution to the Middle East forever war is renewables and electrification of transportation.

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