Read the headlines below to see how President Trump’s administration is trying hard to tamp down solar power despite his declared “energy emergency.” (The artwork is a Google image search leading to a heap of relevant coverage.)

Cutting red tape for fossil fuelers and strangling surging renewable-energy competition sounds like the antithesis of a free market but why aren’t the Heritage Foundation folks screaming?

Please pass this post to others interested in America’s energy, environment and democracy futures.

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Solar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energy

June 10, 2026, Associated Press

Data released Wednesday by global energy think tank Ember, along with a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and analytics firm Wood Mackenzie, show the continued growth of solar and decline of coal in the United States despite federal policy. In May, for the first time, solar supplied more of the nation’s electricity than coal, or 12.8%, Ember said. Coal supplied 12.2%, its fourth-lowest monthly share ever.

Trump directs hundreds of millions of dollars to support coal using emergency powers

June 4, 2026, Reuters article

Trump to use Defense Production Act to steer money to coal projects

Funds would upgrade coal plants, support new facilities and export infrastructure

Environmental groups criticize plan; industry says coal supports AI-driven power demand and ​energy security

Department of the Interior Implements Emergency Permitting Procedures to Strengthen Domestic Energy Supply

April 23, 2026, Department of the Interior release

WASHINGTON — In response to President Donald J. Trump’s declaration of a National Energy Emergency, the U.S. Department of the Interior will implement emergency permitting procedures to accelerate the development of domestic energy resources and critical minerals. These measures are designed to expedite the review and approval, if appropriate, of projects related to the identification, leasing, siting, production, transportation, refining, or generation of energy within the United States. The new permitting procedures will take a multi-year process down to just 28 days at most.

Anti-Solar Actions are Restricting Energy Supply; Right When the Grid Can Least Afford It

October 15, 2025 (Solar Energy Industries Association blog)

The Trump Administration is waging an unprecedented, cross-agency campaign to restrict clean energy deployment. Between the upending of tax policy, new punitive, anti-solar regulation, and an unabashed pro-fossil fuels agenda, this administration is creating instability that is scaring off investors, weakening grid reliability, and driving up electricity prices. At the same time the federal government is creating needless roadblocks for America’s fastest-growing generation sources, electricity demand is growing faster than any time since World War II driven by new data centers and electrification. This growth in demand and restriction of supply is forcing millions of Americans to foot the bill for the Trump administration’s campaign against clean energy and imperiling the reliability of our grid for homes and businesses alike…. “In a world of fluctuating fuel prices, energy buyers have made it clear that they want the security, low cost and speed of solar and storage, which commanded a massive 91% of all new capacity built in Q1,” said Darren Van’t Hof, interim president and CEO of SEIA. “Yet, as power demand skyrockets, political and regulatory attacks are slowing down the exact resources we rely on. Impeding the only sector that is actively building new power is a reckless gamble that will only drive electricity bills higher. The stakes are simply too high for Washington’s permitting gridlock to continue.”

Back in January of 2025, I had a sobering conversation on Trump’s “energy emergency” with Tyson Slocum, director of energy policy at Public Citizen:

And I wrote this…

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