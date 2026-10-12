Tracking America’s Energy Trends and Prospects for the Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill

I hope you’ll watch, listen to and/or share my Sustain What conversation with Daniel Palken, a highly-regarded guide to energy trends and legislation at Arnold Ventures.

My curtain raiser for the webcast has background on the new U.S. Energy Data tracker we discussed and the permitting reform bill negotiated by two senators from each party:

Exploring American Energy Realities and the Senate’s Permitting-Reform Bill Andy Revkin · Oct 12 Post-show updates: Please watch and share this illuminating conversation with Daniel Palken, a former energy-focused Senate staffer who now leads infrastructure and energy permitting work at Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy aiming to address several enduring challenges in America, including infrastructure and energy needs. Read full story

A core question in our chat was, should proponents pursue passage of this bill in the lame duck congressional session after the election or wait until next year. Palken is for prompt passage, despite imperfections. I alluded to a new Axios story that lays out the risks in trying to do so, and in waiting:

Palken said this:

I want the bill to kind of be in roughly its current form, not because I think the current form is the best possible form it could be in. But because I think that if either side tries to renegotiate it — and there have been voices on both sides, Republicans and Democrats…who are on major committees and have positions of power… — you’re going to end up either with a bill that has, in fact, very little in it that either side likes, because each side will be taking out the other side’s things, or even more likely, you’re going to end up with no bill at all.

He explained that the Democrats and Republicans behind the bill are essentially betting that their preferred energy sources and systems are a better fit for an even regulatory playing-field. Right now, he said, solar has suffered far more from delays under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) than, say, pipelines.

He cited this 2023 paper as illustrating this:

Environmental Law Reporter 5 Jul 2023

It’s a sobering read: “The highest litigation rate is in solar energy projects, nearly two-thirds of which are litigated. Other high-litigation sectors include pipelines (50%), transmission lines (31%), and wind energy projects (38%).”

Listen to this clip:

As I wrote yesterday, for a much deeper look, you must carve time for David Roberts’s epic session with Palken on the permitting reform debate:

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.