I’m not sure anyone on planet Earth can match Elle Cordova’s capacity to mash up music, grammar, comedy, science and media and reach millions of people, but I am sure anyone can apply lessons she learned in building her fantastic career (so far; who knows what’s coming…).

That’s why I’m kicking off a series here reviving my longstanding track of Sustain What conversations called Thriving Online. You can explore dozens of episodes here.

Hopefully you caught Cordova’s “Ballad of the Ballot” song when I included this amazing humorist and musician in an Election Day roundup on music and politics (see below).

Here I’m catching up with her fabulous song “For Our Scientists” and some marvelous insights she’s expressed about her communication path. Here’s the song:

These climate change denialists Trying to silence all our scientists They make me wanna walk into The objectively rising sea And these fossil gobbling sycophants Slashing funds for research grants Cause they’re so afraid of big old brains With higher ed degrees If they don’t like the data in your graphs They’ll just turn the lights out on your lab Cool They zombified the CDC With anti-vaxer quackery So public health is on the shelf While Jr’s in control And they muzzled FEMA’s employees And cancelled NASA’s Goddard lease They’re sacrificing NOAA on the altar of Big Coal Of course it’s all of us who pay the toll When it’s the best and brightest heads that roll Can we please listen To scientists and Credentialed experts Instead of politicians Can we protect it The scientific method Cause it’s our best and only way To keep ignorance and fear at bay In our pursuit to understand the world and our place in it and then make policies about it so can we please just give scientists the resources and the respect that they deserve.

As you’ve heard here before, of course, it’s important to understand that policy can, and should, be informed by science but is never fully shaped only by data. “Scientism” is a real issue, as I explored on Dot Earth long ago at The New York Times and explored through the issue of “climatism” with the British climate researcher Mike Hulme.

But Cordova’s song still sings.

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The key to Cordova’s online media impact

I think it’s as important to understand Cordova’s communication journey as it is to enjoy her output. She illustrates what’s possible if you pick up on some small thing that catches your attention and build on it.

Here’s what she wrote in August 2024 about the moment that launched her wide-ranging online media career:

One year ago today I posted this space poem inspired by Hank Green talking about the moments before the Big Bang. The unintentional sing-song way Hank said that bit about there not being an up or a down or side to side sounded poetic to me, so I expanded it into a little rhyming poem about this “time before events.” This post changed everything for me. It introduced me to a new, wider audience on Instagram and TiKTok, and it marked a shift in the type of pieces I wanted to create and share. I had previously only been posting my music online, but after sharing this poem, I started branching out into more poetry, sketch comedy, thought experiments, curiosity songs/parodies, and all the other things that make up this page today. I love creating on this app, and I feel so lucky to have found my way to each and every person reading this now. Thank you for coming along for the ride!

I’m hoping to lure Cordova onto a Sustain What show soon. If you know her, reach out and let her know. I’ve tried a few paths but no luck so far.

Message Andy @Revkin

Click here for the Ballad of the Ballot: