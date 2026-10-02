The scope of landscape transformations wrought by climate changes — both “natural” and human driven — is hard to grasp fully. What’s unfolding in the Alps now, driven by the anthropogenic jolt from accumulating greenhouse gases, is a truly stunning example.

As longtime readers will recall, I ventured to the Swiss and French Alps in 1995 to write a feature story for Conde Nast Traveler on the glacier meltdown in that mountain chain famed for its frosty vistas. I reposted that article on Sustain What:

A Farewell to Ice (a 1995 Climate Warning) Andy Revkin · June 17, 2018 This story of mine, about the rapid retreat of iconic glaciers that long defined life in the Swiss Alps, was originally published in Conde Nast Traveler in May, 1995, but is — of course — as relevant as ever. Read full story

A cooling jolt

The opening paragraphs described how, in the far chillier European climate in 1818, priests led a procession up the mountainside from Brig, a small town in southern Switzerland, to pray to reverse the advance of the rapidly growing Aletsch glacier — the largest in the Alps.

I wrote:

Through more than a century of unusually cold weather, glaciers throughout Europe had been advancing steadily, and now the great, grinding mass of the Aletsch was uprooting a forest and threatening to overwhelm the farmers’ summer cottages and cow pastures. Priests led the way to the glacier’s gravel-encrusted snout. They prayed for divine intervention. A tall wooden cross was planted in the earth to turn back the ice. The march to the glacier evolved into an annual rite. Finally, around 1865, the forces of nature complied. The cold spell, later dubbed the Little Ice Age, ended. The Aletsch began to retreat. These days, in an ironic turnabout, some residents of Brig and surrounding alpine communities are quietly praying for the Aletsch to come back.

I described the dramatic changes alread afoot in 1995, including ski resorts shifting to focus on summer sports.

And thirty years later…

The pace of change, no surprise, has jarringly accelerated, as is being chronicled on social media by Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at ETH Zürich, and director of the Swiss glacier monitoring network (GLAMOS).

Here’s the introduction to his latest output from LinkedIn News:

One-fifth of Swiss glaciers have been lost over the past five years, according to a new report from Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (GLAMOS). In the first eight months of 2026 alone, glaciers shrank by 5.5%, which the report described as "an extraordinary ice loss". Matthias Huss, the report's lead author, said on LinkedIn that 2026 was not simply an outlier, noting that glacier loss between 2022 and 2026 was more than double that of any other five-year period since measurements began. "I'm still struggling to grasp the extent of this decline," Huss said.

That piece points to Huss’s newest post, from October 1, which includes this time lapse and comment (the opening image was taken on the Aletsch glacier, with the measuring stick showing the extent of ice loss in one year):

Devastating glacier loss in Switzerland in the extreme year 2026 - 5.5% of the remaining ice is gone! I'm still struggling to grasp the extent of this decline...



This loss almost catches up with the record-shattering year 2022. At some glaciers, the all-time records over 100 years have been broken (Aletsch, Clariden, Rhone). The tremendous glacier melt was driven by too little snow in winter and the hottest summer ever recorded in the Alps.



Read the full #GLAMOS report here for details:

https://lnkd.in/eH-9T9Ms



This year is not just an outlier. Glacier loss literally exploded in the period 2022-2026. It was more than double (!) of any other 5-year period since the measurements started. Even the topmost measurement sites at up to 3500 masl were devoid of snow - in this situation, glacier ice simply can't persist.



Where does this lead to? Disappearance of small glaciers, dramatic changes in the Alpine landscape, impacts on water availability and hydropower production... We should get prepared to Mountains Without Ice, even though the full consequences are only just looming at the horizon.

Share

In July, as Europe’s heat wave continued, Huss tweeted this photograph and observation:

The ice at the terminus of Rhone #Glacier is falling apart. A glaciologist is small against the scale of nature. The melting over this heat wave is hard to believe. An ice layer of 1.6m removed in 16 days. And it's just the start of the summer.

In April he tweeted this time lapse and note:

Deglaciation... Claridenfirn, Eastern Switzerland, on a photograph from the 19th century and my visits in 2006 and 2025. I will never stop being amazed about these changes!

More on April 20 on LinkedIn:

100 years ago, this whole valley was filled with ice. Today the glacier has shrunk to a small remnant beneath the highest summits. Debris and rocks are left, the vegetation is slowly claiming back its space. Mankind is making use of the deglaciated land for hydropower generation.



This transition can be seen in all mountain ranges around the globe, and we have to get used to it. However, we should not forget that it's not just a change. There are many adverse impacts we'll have to cope with: new mountain hazards, reduced water availability, sea-level rise...

For impacts, I’m much more concerned about the Himalayas than Europe’s alps, given the vastly greater exposure and vulnerability:

x

Also read my 2022 Sustain What post after high-elevation ice collapse in the Italian Dolomite mountains: