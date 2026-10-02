Sustain What

Sustain What

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
Oct 3Edited

The article refreshed my memory of summer skiing at Val d'Isère 60 years ago! I just checked, and they still had a summer skiing program this summer.

I generally dislike articles that promote environmental distress without offering context and suggesting realistic solutions. Some context is- our Earth's past, including the extremes: snowball Earth and Earth with no polar ice when Greenland had amazing flora and fauna! Unfortunately for us, if that happens again, sea levels would rise over 100 feet! So much of our civilization is centered on the coasts and rivers less than 100' above sea level!

If only we could know how much of recent melt is natural and how much is human driven, but we can't. I'm satisfied with the earlier IPCC estimate that it's over 50% anthropogenic. Then the question becomes what do we do? As Pielke and others have made clear- there's noting in the short run that is likely to reverse the melt and sea level rise. Sea level rise is not catastrophic this century, probably a foot more by 2100, possibly more. We're not going to change that, although we probably could have, but climate activists, who I think falsely call themselves environmentalists, were against what needed to be done. As a result, our use of fossil fuels with their resulting emissions, have remained about the same since Al Gore's, "An Inconvenient Truth", and before.

The chimera of reducing global emissions with solar and wind was promoted by some famous environmentalists and by big green. If we need to blame anyone, it's them. Yes, wind and solar have mostly powered our ever increased use of energy, but not made a dent in the use of fossil fuels, except supposedly in countries like UK and Germany, which hypocritically outsource their industry (thereby damaging their economies) to third world countries, and then buy those same energy intensive products from them and with the added CO2 emissions of shipping.

We had the opportunity decades ago to substitute natural gas 100% for coal. That would have made a very significant difference, and actually did in the United States, Guess who was against fracking and natural gas? We could have had a civil and reasonable discourse back then on the relative threats (and merits) of using nuclear power vs. the CO2 emissions' induced global warming and resulting sea level rise. We could have been well on on way to world-wide nuclear electrical generation with almost no CO2 emissions. Guess who was against that! I appreciate that Andy Revkin has infomed and reported fairly about this, all these decades!

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Paul Hormick's avatar
Paul Hormick
Oct 2

This is just dumbfounding, just almost impossible to imagine.

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