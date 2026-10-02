The scope of landscape transformations wrought by climate changes — both “natural” and human driven — is hard to grasp fully. What’s unfolding in the Alps now, driven by the anthropogenic jolt from accumulating greenhouse gases, is a truly stunning example.
As longtime readers will recall, I ventured to the Swiss and French Alps in 1995 to write a feature story for Conde Nast Traveler on the glacier meltdown in that mountain chain famed for its frosty vistas. I reposted that article on Sustain What:
A cooling jolt
The opening paragraphs described how, in the far chillier European climate in 1818, priests led a procession up the mountainside from Brig, a small town in southern Switzerland, to pray to reverse the advance of the rapidly growing Aletsch glacier — the largest in the Alps.
I wrote:
Through more than a century of unusually cold weather, glaciers throughout Europe had been advancing steadily, and now the great, grinding mass of the Aletsch was uprooting a forest and threatening to overwhelm the farmers’ summer cottages and cow pastures. Priests led the way to the glacier’s gravel-encrusted snout. They prayed for divine intervention. A tall wooden cross was planted in the earth to turn back the ice.
The march to the glacier evolved into an annual rite. Finally, around 1865, the forces of nature complied. The cold spell, later dubbed the Little Ice Age, ended. The Aletsch began to retreat.
These days, in an ironic turnabout, some residents of Brig and surrounding alpine communities are quietly praying for the Aletsch to come back.
I described the dramatic changes alread afoot in 1995, including ski resorts shifting to focus on summer sports.
And thirty years later…
The pace of change, no surprise, has jarringly accelerated, as is being chronicled on social media by Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at ETH Zürich, and director of the Swiss glacier monitoring network (GLAMOS).
Here’s the introduction to his latest output from LinkedIn News:
One-fifth of Swiss glaciers have been lost over the past five years, according to a new report from Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (GLAMOS). In the first eight months of 2026 alone, glaciers shrank by 5.5%, which the report described as "an extraordinary ice loss". Matthias Huss, the report's lead author, said on LinkedIn that 2026 was not simply an outlier, noting that glacier loss between 2022 and 2026 was more than double that of any other five-year period since measurements began. "I'm still struggling to grasp the extent of this decline," Huss said.
That piece points to Huss’s newest post, from October 1, which includes this time lapse and comment (the opening image was taken on the Aletsch glacier, with the measuring stick showing the extent of ice loss in one year):
Devastating glacier loss in Switzerland in the extreme year 2026 - 5.5% of the remaining ice is gone! I'm still struggling to grasp the extent of this decline...
This loss almost catches up with the record-shattering year 2022. At some glaciers, the all-time records over 100 years have been broken (Aletsch, Clariden, Rhone). The tremendous glacier melt was driven by too little snow in winter and the hottest summer ever recorded in the Alps.
Read the full #GLAMOS report here for details:
https://lnkd.in/eH-9T9Ms
This year is not just an outlier. Glacier loss literally exploded in the period 2022-2026. It was more than double (!) of any other 5-year period since the measurements started. Even the topmost measurement sites at up to 3500 masl were devoid of snow - in this situation, glacier ice simply can't persist.
Where does this lead to? Disappearance of small glaciers, dramatic changes in the Alpine landscape, impacts on water availability and hydropower production... We should get prepared to Mountains Without Ice, even though the full consequences are only just looming at the horizon.
In July, as Europe’s heat wave continued, Huss tweeted this photograph and observation:
The ice at the terminus of Rhone #Glacier is falling apart. A glaciologist is small against the scale of nature. The melting over this heat wave is hard to believe. An ice layer of 1.6m removed in 16 days. And it's just the start of the summer.
In April he tweeted this time lapse and note:
Deglaciation... Claridenfirn, Eastern Switzerland, on a photograph from the 19th century and my visits in 2006 and 2025. I will never stop being amazed about these changes!
More on April 20 on LinkedIn:
100 years ago, this whole valley was filled with ice. Today the glacier has shrunk to a small remnant beneath the highest summits. Debris and rocks are left, the vegetation is slowly claiming back its space. Mankind is making use of the deglaciated land for hydropower generation.
This transition can be seen in all mountain ranges around the globe, and we have to get used to it. However, we should not forget that it's not just a change. There are many adverse impacts we'll have to cope with: new mountain hazards, reduced water availability, sea-level rise...
For impacts, I’m much more concerned about the Himalayas than Europe’s alps, given the vastly greater exposure and vulnerability:
Also read my 2022 Sustain What post after high-elevation ice collapse in the Italian Dolomite mountains:
The only reason you’re seeing this is because some folks subscribe and a few of them chip in financially. If you can afford it, thanks for doing so, as well.
The article refreshed my memory of summer skiing at Val d'Isère 60 years ago! I just checked, and they still had a summer skiing program this summer.
I generally dislike articles that promote environmental distress without offering context and suggesting realistic solutions. Some context is- our Earth's past, including the extremes: snowball Earth and Earth with no polar ice when Greenland had amazing flora and fauna! Unfortunately for us, if that happens again, sea levels would rise over 100 feet! So much of our civilization is centered on the coasts and rivers less than 100' above sea level!
If only we could know how much of recent melt is natural and how much is human driven, but we can't. I'm satisfied with the earlier IPCC estimate that it's over 50% anthropogenic. Then the question becomes what do we do? As Pielke and others have made clear- there's noting in the short run that is likely to reverse the melt and sea level rise. Sea level rise is not catastrophic this century, probably a foot more by 2100, possibly more. We're not going to change that, although we probably could have, but climate activists, who I think falsely call themselves environmentalists, were against what needed to be done. As a result, our use of fossil fuels with their resulting emissions, have remained about the same since Al Gore's, "An Inconvenient Truth", and before.
The chimera of reducing global emissions with solar and wind was promoted by some famous environmentalists and by big green. If we need to blame anyone, it's them. Yes, wind and solar have mostly powered our ever increased use of energy, but not made a dent in the use of fossil fuels, except supposedly in countries like UK and Germany, which hypocritically outsource their industry (thereby damaging their economies) to third world countries, and then buy those same energy intensive products from them and with the added CO2 emissions of shipping.
We had the opportunity decades ago to substitute natural gas 100% for coal. That would have made a very significant difference, and actually did in the United States, Guess who was against fracking and natural gas? We could have had a civil and reasonable discourse back then on the relative threats (and merits) of using nuclear power vs. the CO2 emissions' induced global warming and resulting sea level rise. We could have been well on on way to world-wide nuclear electrical generation with almost no CO2 emissions. Guess who was against that! I appreciate that Andy Revkin has infomed and reported fairly about this, all these decades!
This is just dumbfounding, just almost impossible to imagine.