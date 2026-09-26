The business of farming has never been easy, particularly for family operations that are not part of Big Ag. But with Trump’s war spiking fertilizer and diesel prices, with tariffs and trade battles roiling markets, with the cost of borrowing way up, farm bankruptcy rates are surging and worse is in the offing. Read or listen to this NPR report for the latest: American farmers are hurting — and worried about their futures.

Listen to my song “New MacDonald,” which I wrote to convey the financial stress and impacts on small farms (more on the song toward the bottom of the post):

Timed with this year’s Farm Aid fundraising concert, which you can watch live or after the fact on YouTube, I’m posting this thank you note to farmers here in Maine and everywhere.

It’s great that Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp started this nonprofit farmer-support effort in 1985 — later joined by Dave Matthews and recently Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. Learn more (and donate) on their website. This post introducing my song “New MacDonald (Lost his Farm)” has lots more:

Old MacDonald Lost His Farm, E-I-E-I-O Andy Revkin · September 21, 2024 I included “New MacDonald,” my reimagining of Old MacDonald for this tough era on American farms, on my new album Wake Me up Martha. You can listen to or buy the tune on Bandcamp and listen on YouTube: Read full story

Most of the food in our cupboards and refrigerator comes through supply chains spanning the globe — and that’s a good thing in many ways. But we’re lucky in Downeast Maine, as we were for 30 years in the Hudson Valley, to live lives intertwined with some of the fine people still tilling land and tending crops (and harvesting the sea here of course).

On Friday we made our regular pilgrimage to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Common Ground Country Fair in Unity. This is the 50th year of this amazing gathering. Here are a few moments.

An EV tractor

Here’s a demonstration of a Tilmor Super E Cultivating Tractor, which runs seven hours on a charge. No diesel required.

Here’s a gallery of scenes.

Scenes from the 50th annual Common Ground Country Fair

Turning invasive crabs into fertilizer

Here’s a quick interview I did with Samuel Cheeney, a classic Mainer turning a problem, invasive European green crabs, into an opportunity and bridging from sea to shore. Cheeney, up the coast from us in Millbridge, is the owner of Green Kraken, a company turning this crab, which is harming local coastal ecosystems and clam harvests as ocean warming helps it thrive, into liquid and granular fertilizer.

I hope you’ll share this post and my song “New MacDonald” with others to boost understanding and support for those feeding the world. Here’s my performance of the song at the inaugural Eastport Arts and Poetry Festival.

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But I hope you’ll also listen to and share this absolutely stunning a cappella recording of David Francey’s short, sharp lament, “Torn Screen Door,” which he released in 1999 but is, sadly, timeless:

I’m thrilled that we’ll be seeing Francey, one of my favorite writers and singers, at a house concert in Belfast, Maine, on Sunday. Here are the lyrics:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Late summer day and my love and I went walking Over hills and fields we walked laughing and talking Came across an old farmhouse standing broken and bare It used to be someone's home Now no one lives there. There's a red barn standing Held together with nails and dust And a tired old Massey Harris All wires and rust Weeds overgrown in a garden Sown with care It used to be someone's home Now no one lives there And through the crack In the window pane I hear the sound of the falling rain Another farm being left run down Another family moved into town Had a life that they tried to save But the banks took it all away Hung a sign on a torn screen door Nobody lives here no more They worked their fingers to the bone Nothing left they can call their own Packed it in under leaden skies With just the wheat waving them goodbye Had a life that they tried to save But the banks took it all away Hung a sign on a torn screen door Nobody lives here no more.