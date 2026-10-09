Suno vs. Homo - Matt Richtel and Andy Revkin on AI and Music

On October 3, The New York Times published a provocation (more than a story) comparing songs generated by humans and generated by giving prompts to generative artificial intelligence trained on vast catalogues of human-created music. The writer was Matt Richtel, a wide-ranging, Pulitzer-winning reporter for The New York Times who’s a songwriter on the side. Here was the headline:

Musicians Versus the A.I. Machine. Why Bother Writing Songs Anymore?

Richtel described how he spent a weekend creating productions of two of his songs with four studio musicians, then — five weeks later — spent about an hour churning out about 30 songs using Suno with Juliana Castro Varón, The New York Times’ senior design editor for A.I. initiatives.

He wrote, “This was our cage match: carbon life-forms versus silicon chips, with you, the readers and audience as the ultimate judge.”

Given my 30-plus years of songwriting, my recent test drives of Suno, and my sung manifesto proposing that “life is a band,” you might understand why this all got my attention.

Read his story and listen to the songs he asked readers to compare (gift link here) then come back and listen to our Sustain What conversation, which took place last Sunday. Watch and listen above or here on X (@revkin), LinkedIn or YouTube.

His experiment, of course, was about plumbing the concept of creativity more than a trite competition between human and machine. Along with discussing the story we dove into his 2022 book Inspired: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science, and the Soul.

He asked me about my songwriting process, which is a variable mashup of fact-finding, deep plumbing of my life experiences and musical experimentation. I described how “For Those Who Put To Sea” started with a prompt from Peter, Paul and Mary’s Noel Paul Stookey at a workshop here in Maine: write a song built on some sound around your home, like the open-door beep of your refrigerator.

I chose our neighbors’ wind chimes and then married the melody and rhythm with stories of tragedy from commercial fishing in neighboring Maine towns that I was already probing as a journalist. Listen to the chimes:

Then we talked about imperfection as a path to artistry.

Again, watch and listen to the rest of our conversation and weigh in.

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