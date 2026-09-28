Sustain What

Sustain What

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McGreta
Sep 28

Andy, this is such a wonderful song. I love the title and the real people stories. As we head into what may be the harshest winter we know, the "hugge" will be so important for communities. I am so not a cook nor a crafter nor songwriter but I do march and use my voice in the public square and Wear the Peace as much as I can. I am going to an event tonight called "Yes Jesters" as we gather with simple soup and salad and sing together and share our ideas for not being quiet about so many issues including an Amazon "last mile" warehouse being proposed near the airport here in Humboldt County, California. May I share this song tonight to the people at Yes Jesters? If possible, can people sing it at "No Kings"? Pete would be proud of you.

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