Sustain What

Sustain What

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Steve Chapple's avatar
Steve Chapple
Jun 7, 2023

Great article here by Andy Revkin, giving us in depth analysis of the smoke alert in New York City and the east, and comparing it to everyday smoke in less developed countries. For us in California it's even a bit of a surprise that eastern Canada has forest fires on the level of California and British Columbia, but simple cooking fires, which Andy then gets into, unfortunately drive much of the small particle asthma in places like India and Pakistan. This piece ably connects the dots!

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Putting the Awful Eastern U.S. Wildifre Smoke in Perspective

The media capital of the world is freaking out over air pollution levels that are low compared to those in millions of developing-country homes

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Elaine Cimino's avatar
Elaine Cimino
Jun 7, 2023

Appears that East Coast residents don’t get how bad wildfire smoke is until it happens to them. Out West this is how our summers have been for that last few years. Of course, the wind direction can change any minute. Wear masks. We know what we need to do. We need to get off fossil fuels and boost renewables.

The bottomline-- what do we do about fossil fuel capture of state and federal government?

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