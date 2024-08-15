Sustain What

Sustain What

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tom neilson's avatar
tom neilson
Sep 21, 2024

"War Is A Racket" https://soundclick.com/share.cfm?id=14291942

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Hudson E Baldwin lll's avatar
Hudson E Baldwin lll
Aug 22, 2024

I can’t think of any music, of any genre, advocating or endorsing a woman of color, willingly packing old corrupt white guy water…….. I’m so stupid, I assumed a woman of honest brokerage was a given.

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