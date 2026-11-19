Today is World Toilet Day and a good time to recall the urgent need to advance santiation options worldwide - for reasons including helping menstruating girls stay in secondary school in Africa and limiting diseases in places where open defecation remains common. Explore United Nations’ output and programs here.

Key UN points:

There are 3.4 billion people living without access to safe sanitation, but not everyone faces the same impacts. Lack of access to safe sanitation reinforces gender inequality by exposing women and girls to diseases, danger and abuse, affecting their rights to health, education and work. Using unclean or broken toilets – or having to go outside – causes stigma and shame, affecting women and girls’ self-confidence and security.

Also read Chris Mims’s fun Wall Street Journal story today about the new public toilets in New York City: “I went on a nine-hour, five-borough tour of the tech-enabled loos locals have labeled ‘Mamdani toilets’—and came out with my dignity intact.”

Here’s the opener and free link to the rest: