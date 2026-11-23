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I’ve been a big fan of the Outlaw Ocean investigative journalism project since it grew out of the groundbreaking offshore reporting by my onetime New York Times colleague Ian Urbina. My 2003 conversation with Ian laid out the basics:

Today I ran a Sustain What show with two of his dozen core colleagues, Susan Ryan, the Operations & Investigations Editor, and Greg Maly, the AI & Data Science Editor. We focused on two projects: the team’s Food to Feed series focused on impacts of massive harvests of fish and other marine life to feed farmed seafood; and the new Bait to Plate data portal and analysis tool through which you can pose questions and get on a path to answers amid the dizzying mix of data and reports about this industry’s murky supply chains.

Maly walked through an example, focusing on the giant Canadian company Cooke Seafood, which has been a target of environmental groups for years over its salmon farming. In October the company pushed back with a consumer-focused campaign public relations campaign.

Along the U.S. East Coast, a Cooke-owned fishmeal-processing business in Virginia has been criticized by small fishing communities and conservationists (read Richard Conniff’s unnerving report on related osprey declines) for getting the majority of authorized harvests of a foundational baitfish, the menhaden (aka bunker or pogie).

Here’s that section of our chat where I ask how Bait to Plate can help journalists (or anyone else) ground truth such issues:

We also talked about next steps for journalism partnerships and those involving AI. I could see their work interfacing well with the globe-spanning Earth Journalism Network, which has an Ocean Media Initiative.

I also suggested the folks at Google and related entities who’ve done incredible work revealing rogue fishing efforts via Global Fishing Watch and also on the wider “industrialization of the sea” (see their Nature paper).

Here’s my 2024 webcast on that work (which I just realized isn’t on Substack!):

Here’s another Sustain What post about the Outlaw Ocean project:

If you appreciate what I’m trying to do here and can afford it, consider chipping in financially. It’s no surprise, but Substack also boosts the visibility of newsletter/blog/podcasts that are growing….

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Parting vista

Right around the corner from our home in Maine, it’s easy to see how much our local fauna depend on menhaden. Here’s our kayak view of a seal and a cormorant feasting on a dense school of these fish.