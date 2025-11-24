A wreath was laid at the Lost Fisherman’s Memorial in Lubec, Maine, on July 21, 2025 ( News Center Maine video )

Many human and environmental costs aren’t reflected in the price of the seafood people consume. I’ve highlighted quite a few over the years, including in heaps of New York Times coverage, a Pace University student documentary on shrimp farming, webcasts on the essential Outlaw Ocean reporting of my friend Ian Urbina and his team, and more.

But here in Maine, the human cost is deeply personal for too many families and communities along the state’s 3,478 miles of coastline. Several times a year, local headlines, and sometimes national headlines, focus on the loss at sea of lobster, scallop, and fishing crew members when storms, fog, accidents, faulty gear or faulty boatmanship conspire. Nationally, commercial fishing is second only to logging on the Bureau of Labor Statistics list of deadliest jobs.

Particularly wrenching was the loss of 18-year-old Tylar Michaud of Steuben. He’d gone out lobstering alone on July 21, 2023, and when he didn’t return a massive search turned up his empty boat. He had just graduated from high school and was preparing to attend Maine Maritime Academy that fall. His body was found a month later.

This year, Tylar’s aunt, Liz Michaud, launched a nonprofit educational organization, Green and White Hope, focused on saving the lives of commercial fishermen through safety training, drills and other work. I donated and hope you consider doing so.

This year has seen several deaths and close calls. In January, a father and son, Chester and Aaron Barrett, were moving their 34-foot scallop boat along the Downeast coast and didn’t make it to port. The boat was found by an underwater search team, along with the father’s body.

In April Jaxson Marston, a 26-year-old crewman (and father) on a Maine-based scallop dragger working in waters off Massachusetts, died when he and another crewman were struck by a snapped rope. (The other fisherman survived.)

Last summer, at the Lost Fisherman’s Memorial in Lubec, Maine (pictured above and below), state officials proclaimed July 21 Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day.

The ceremony launching the memorial day for commercial fishermen (Maine Department of Marine Resources)

As you probably know by now, our move to Maine four years ago spurred me to resume my songwriting sideline after a longish hiatus. At a workshop, our teacher, George Emlen, gave a quirky prompt - find some odd noise at home - a refrigerator or car-door beep - and build a song around it. I chose our neigbhbor’s wind chimes.

Updated June 26, 2026 - The resulting song, When Chimes Ring Foul, emerged from that sound, together with my exploration of Maine’s maritime hazarads and 40-year-old memories from working on lobster boats in Rhode Island as a fisheries assistant while in college and two years of deep-ocean sailing (storms, groundings, and the rest) produced the tune below.

I’ve just recorded a more polished version with help from my fiddling friend Gus La Casse. You get an exclusive first listen right here:

0:00 -4:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here’s the earlier version from 2025:

It’s now on YouTube as well.

Leave a comment

When Chimes Ring Foul

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Way Down East a rugged fleet Hauls bounty from the sea. But drop your guard, life will be hard. The ocean you must heed. When storm gusts howl And chimes ring foul There is no time for sleep. The sea will steal all that you love And sink it in the deep. Rope snaps like a shotgun blast. Wave strikes and a boat fills fast. Boot slips and a stern man ’s lost at sea. Don’t drop your guard. The ocean you must heed. On granite slabs in old Lubec New names are etched with old - Of fishing friends and family Lost amid their toil. Teen fell pulling traps alone Dragger flipped in a storm. Dad and son on a scallop run Never made it home. Rope snaps like a shotgun blast. Wave strikes and a boat fills fast. Boot slips and a stern man’s lost at sea. Don’t drop your guard. The ocean you must heed. Even with the dangers and The fog and chill and chores, The sea calls to a certain breed Who love life far from shore. So as you dine on lobster tails while sipping fine chablis Raise a glass and say a prayer for those who put to sea. Way Down East a rugged fleet Hauls bounty from the sea. But drop your guard, life will be hard. The ocean you must heed.

More resources

Here’s more about Green and White Hope:

Here’s some context on why scallop dragging is dangerous: