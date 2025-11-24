Sustain What

Sustain What

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anita Prentice's avatar
Anita Prentice
Nov 24, 2025

Thank you Andy, very important information and the song is great.

Tiny suggestion - maybe 'a man is lost at sea" instead of stern man's

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andy Revkin and others
Brian Himelbloom's avatar
Brian Himelbloom
Nov 24, 2025

Very sad! Same thing happens but was on a grander scale in AK before https://www.amsea.org/

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andy Revkin and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Revkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture