Sustain What

Sustain What

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Andy Revkin
Oct 8

So much for this hope. In New York City today and tonight, Mayor Mamdani was assailed by Jews and pro-Palestine protestors:

NYT:

The scene that unfolded in Union Square tonight was one of the most striking from Zohran Mamdani’s first 10 months as mayor. After receiving criticism from Jewish leaders over his statement on the Oct. 7 attacks, he stood silently at the vigil for more than an hour while being shouted down by pro-Palestinian protesters who feel betrayed by him. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/10/07/nyregion/nyc-vigil-protests-israel-mamdani/91c2276a-3b75-58f9-be24-cb9dd7580cc0?smid=url-share

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