My old friend Jeff Berardelli, who has carved a fantastic career in weather forecasting (now at WFLA) and climate communication, generated these views of the colliding heat domes that will bake and poach a big portion of the United States this coming week. As he warns, “The result will be several days with heat index values between 100 and 110 from the Gulf Coast to the Southern Great Lakes.”

That’s not even close to the off-the-charts, deadly, record-busting June heat in Europe. But this first big heat event here does serve as a reminder that it’s vital to be sure the most vulnerable among us are able to ride out such conditions safely.

Especially if you’re new here, click back to my evergreen 2022 post:

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It’s worth going deeper on Europe’s persistent, deadly failure to cut risk from extreme heat, despite its prosperity and latitude. Yes, human-caused global warming is worsening heat waves there, and everywhere, and confronting societies with fundamentally jarring conditions. But the outcomes from that heat are largely a result of institutional failure, some of which is driven by “climatism.”

“Heat-trap housing”

Via Bill McKibben’s Crucial Years post on the heat, I found this great reporting on France’s profound and deadly failure to cut heat vulnerability by Angelique Chrisafis for The Guardian — this despite France’s great dying in the 2003 heat disaster:

‘It’s like a furnace’: French struggle with heat-trap homes as climate inequality grows Many of France’s buildings are not designed for hot weather – and low-income housing estates are suffering the worst …The impact of the heatwave has been made considerably worse by the high proportion of French buildings and infrastructure not designed to cope with high temperatures. Paris , one of Europe’s most densely populated cities, known for its poorly insulated housing stock , has for years been considered to have the highest heatwave mortality risk of any capital on the continent . The French government has been criticised for a lack of preparation and for cutting funding for projects designed to adapt infrastructure to the climate crisis. Half of all French homes have insufficient protection from high temperatures, leaving inhabitants dangerously overheated, a report for the NGO Fondation pour le Logement (Foundation for Housing) found this month. About 66% of French people struggle to tolerate the heat in their homes. Maïder Olivier, the head of climate advocacy at the NGO, said France had a “massive and worsening problem of heat-trap housing ”. She said climate inequality in France was growing, with low-income, suburban housing estates suffering the worst from heatwaves.

From his very different vantage point, Roger Pielke Jr. makes parallel and justified criticisms of European governmental and societal approaches to the most basic tool for cutting vulnerability to heat — air conditioning. He has an excellent deep diving post you can read below, but he also heavily cites this July 2025 post from Machinocene’s Kevin Kohler: Make Europe Cool Again.

Here’s a vital section:

Here’s a section from Pielke’s deep dive:

Read the full piece to get Pielke’s answer to this question: “If Europe had air conditioner penetration approaching levels of the U.S. or Japan, what would we expect the effects to be on heat mortality?”

But before we close out, I have to remind you that the United States has its own heat vulnerability challenge — mainly driven by the unaffordability of the electricity required to run air conditioners in many poor households. I deeply value my past Sustain What conversations on climate, energy and poverty with Destenie Nock of Carnegie-Mellon University, including this one:

Here’s a new open-source paper Nock co-authored with her colleague Kester Wade and Xue Gao of Florida State University: Powering fairness in climate adaptation capabilities: Evaluating the influence of air conditioning rebates in a hot climate