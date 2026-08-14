Post-show updates: It’s easy to be paralyzed facing mounting and spreading wildfire impacts. Please watch and share this Sustain What episode - a fresh solution-oriented conversation looking at ways to spread community and homeowner tools and capacity to build and plan FOR wildfire.

View and engage via Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Substack Live.

James Greer from Wildfire Defense Mesh talked about physical solutions like ember-blocking mesh that has made its way to North America from Australia.

The company has also set up a community assistance portal, Wildfire Defenders.

Jason Brooks, the CEO of Fire Aside, described digital tools and consultation work that’s helping create defensible space around homes and communities in the West. Here are some of the ways they work:

We were also joined by Dr. Jonathan Fink of Portland State University and the Global Wildfire Collective. He’s a leader of a wildfire and smoke collaboration focused on the urgent issues facing the Pacific Northwest and will offer relevant climate and forest data and case studies. Folks in the region would do well to explore the long-running webinar series on Cascadia Wildfire & Urban Smoke.

I’ve focused on wildfire risk reduction for ages, as longtime followers will know. Here are the most relevant posts and webcasts:

Lessons for Everyone from Hawaii's Lahaina Fire Tragedy Andy Revkin · August 23, 2023 UPDATED 8/24 - Watch and share this Sustain What episode on building “firewise” futures after this summer of combustion. It was full of invaluable insights contributed by several great guides to reducing wildfire risk facing landscape change, climate change and community inertia. Watch on YouTube below, Read full story

"Wild" Fire is Inevitable; Urban Home Ignitions Are Not Andy Revkin · January 8, 2025 Once again, American communities (like others from Australia to Greece and Portugal) are facing calamitous impacts from wildfires that started in brush or forests and exploded as embers carried on ferocious gusts literally spark extreme urban fires firestorms Read full story

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