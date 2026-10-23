Here’s a new tune for the U.S. midterms and whatever comes next in these tumultuous times: “Come Sing This Song.” The lyrics are below. Most of my songs don’t have a folk-style group singalong chorus, but this new one does.

Download a copy or send the song as a gift to others through my Bandcamp page:

As regulars here know, I’m an unrepentant “singing journalist.” There’s a long tradition of conveying news through song, of course (see this great BBC report), from broadside ballads to Guthrie and Seeger and Instagramming folkies like Jesse Welles.

I’m no Seeger or Welles, but I also simply can’t confine my communication efforts to writing and visuals. Stay subscribed and consider chipping in if you appreciate the mix, and share this post with others who might.

Here’s my music “home page” and the lyrics are below.

When Reporting Gives Way to Singing Andy Revkin · November 27, 2022 Just as I did with my post about my 43-year journey in journalism (so far), I want to explain why I include the arts when I think of paths to communication impact pursuing a fully thriving human future. Welcome to my musical side. Read below after this note about my latest album of original songs. Read full story

Come Sing This Song When the night is at its bleakest hour When it seems you’ll never see the dawn When the odds are stacked like some dark tower When it feels too much to hope come sing this song. Sing this song to gather folks together Sing this song to counter hate with love. Sing this song to shout out truth to power. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song. Those pundits on our phones try to divide us. But on basic rights and wrongs we can agree. When our voices join as one, the sound can carry. When it’s time to make things right, come sing with me. Sing this song to gather folks together. Sing this song to counter hate with love. Sing this song to shout out truth to power. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song. Before you scoff at singing as a wishful waste of time. In a bar or shopping mall just give it a try. Sing this song to gather folks together. Sing this song to counter hate with love. Sing this song to shout out truth to power. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song. When it’s time to make us strong, come sing this song.

“I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God”

Just in case you missed it, here’s my seaweed-farming, folk-singing friend Carl Karush’s updated version of a fantastic song for the Citizen’ United era: