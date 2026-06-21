I spent time last week in Washington, D.C., at events celebrating the opening of National Geographic Society’s new Museum of Exploration, which is the centerpiece of a $300-million renovation of the Society’s headquarters and opens to the public on June 26. (I’ve been on the independent advisory Committee for Research and Exploration since 2018 and worked for the Society for a year before that.)

National Geographic has been evolving in recent years in ways that beautifully match the needs of this moment on Earth, with grants supporting a diverse array of scientists and storytellers doing groundbreaking work to reveal and protect the wonders of the world. Nothing inspires me more than meeting the new crops of Geographic Explorers and reuniting with longtime friends like Pristine Seas program leader Enric Sala, Mission Blue’s deep-diving Sylvia Earle and Mission Green’s treetop explorer Meg Lowman.

“ Canopy Meg” (the treetop biologist Margaret Lowman) in festive attire at the opening of the National Geographic Society Museum of Exploration.

A daylong Explorers Festival introduced this year’s cohort of Wafinder Award winners including storytellers and scientists ranging from an Indigenous astronomer in Australia to a Brazilian ecologist cuting wildlife road kill on Amazon roads with canopy-connecting overhead walkways for primates. Here’s Fernanda Abra, the Brazilian ecologist, showing her work with Reconecta Project.

The revamped museum will serve as a convening space for scientists, educators and explorers as much as a public portal on more than 130 years of revelations made by the nonprofit organization.

Here’s one vignette from my visit.

Joel and Cole Sartore with one of more than 17,000 species he’s photographed.

It was a bit difficult to absorb everything the photographer Joel Sartore was saying about wildlife conservation and portraiture at a preview tour of the exhibit on his ongoing Photo Ark project, in which he has photographed thousands of rare animals living in the world’s zoos, aquariums and wildlife sanctuaries trying to raise raise awareness and funds for on-the-ground conservation efforts. He tries to isolate his subjects against a plain black or white background to take away scale and distraction.

Particularly jarring was the 15-foot-tall moving image of a Horsfield’s tarsier, Cephalopachus bancanus borneanus, photographed by Sartore at Taman Safari in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. One of the tiniest primates in the world, the tarsier towered over the photographer and his 31-year-old son Cole, who’s carrying on the work, as they described some species-restoration successes to a captivated young visitor.

The video clip was astounding, but the best thing about the revamped museum isn’t such imagery as much as how exhibits center on the process of exploration, discovery and communication innovation as much as the results.

The Photo Ark exhibit takes you into Sartore’s methods with a roomful of stations where you can peek into miniature tent-like studio setups like these:

If you can’t get to Washington any time soon, you can explore Sartore’s imagery, including background on each species and the origins of this unconventional project on Google Earth here.

The site explains the origin story of this unconventional form of documentation of wildlife:

The first member of the National Geographic Photo Ark was photographed on a summer day in 2006 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Joel’s hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska. Joel’s wife, Kathy, had been diagnosed with cancer. Grounded to home to care for Kathy and their children, Joel got to thinking about how he could inspire the public to care about the mortality of species in the wild.

I have to say that, having left my family behind many times on protracted reporting journeys to the Amazon, the Arctic, plane crash sites and elsewhere, I appreciated how Sartore changed his life’s work to focus on his family life.

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Parting shot

The wall displaying every National Geographic Magazine cover since 1888 now comes with some surprises.