I hope you’ll sign up to the Substack that Naomi Klein has launched ahead of the September publication of her 10th book (with coauthor Astra Taylor): End Times Fascism - And the Fight for the Living World. She explains why she’s here:

My hope for this newsletter is that it becomes a place where we can, together, defend the precious and intensely human work of thinking and sense-making. It won’t be a one-way download of my ideas into your brains via a series of polished op-eds, but rather a forum for us to think together, identify patterns, and help one another to better understand these turbulent times in history. [read the post]

Needless to say, as a blogger since 2007, I love this framing. As I’ve long said, navigating complex and consequential issues is like navigating at sea using a sextant, a precise clock and the stars (as we did on the circumnavigating sailboat Wanderlust in 1979-80). The more stars you use, and resulting lines of position you draw on a chart, the closer you are to understanding where you are relative to rocky shores or open safe seas.

I’ve disagreed with Klein on many aspects of climate policy, but I always find her thinking a vital prod to my own. That’s why I’ve added her to the Sustain What track (and tag) “other voices” — folks here or elsewhere with perspectives and expertise on climate and sustainability questions that are distinct from mine - and thus vital to track.

We first interacted after The Nation published her 2011 cover story on “Capitalism vs. the Climate” - the story that formed the foundation for her 2014 bestseller This Changes Everything and the subsequent documentary. Explore our discussion/debate here. As I wrote, “I disagree with her in pretty profound ways, yet some of her points echo my assertion awhile back that greenhouse-driven climate change is “not the story of our time” but a symptom of much deeper issues.”

Here’s her 2014 conversation / debate with David Roberts back in his Grist days:

Here’s Gemini’s breakdown of that video chat:

This video features a discussion between Naomi Klein and David Roberts regarding the arguments in Klein’s book, This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate, focusing on why addressing climate change necessitates an economic transformation.

Naomi Klein’s assertive points:

Capitalism as a failed system: Klein argues that ‘real-world capitalism’ is a discredited system that ‘venerates greed above all else’ and is actively destabilizing the planet’s life support systems. (0:21 - 1:06)

Short-term emission reduction: She asserts that, based on research regarding global carbon budgets and equity, humanity needs to cut emissions by 8–10% annually, which she believes is antithetical to current free-market systems. (2:45 - 3:17)

Climate as a catalyst: Klein suggests that the climate crisis can serve as a ‘lens’ to drive necessary economic change, as many people already recognize that the current system is failing them in other ways. (4:58 - 5:12)

The necessity of ideological shifts: She argues that the left must ‘engage in battles of ideas’ to normalize radical change, noting that past political victories were always tied to major populist shifts. (6:46 - 7:13)

David Roberts’ assertive questions and responses:

Challenging the framing: Roberts questions why Klein frames the issue specifically as ‘capitalism’ rather than ‘extractivism,’ noting that the word causes people to become defensive. (0:15 - 0:46)

Questioning the solution: Roberts asks if Klein is advocating for ‘highly regulated capitalism’ rather than socialism, and challenges whether adding a ‘spiritual transformation of humanity’ to the climate problem makes it harder to solve. (1:48 - 2:00, 3:55 - 4:02)

Focus on effectiveness: He notes that focusing solely on climate seems to be failing, and asks if her goal is to unify the pushback against the current economic system under a single, more effective banner. (4:13 - 4:27, 5:14 - 5:27)

Finally, here’s Klein on her new book (from her website):