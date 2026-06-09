Andy Revkin and Pete Seeger along the Hudson River around 2009. (Russ Cusick photo)

You almost surely know by now that I’m a performing songwriter along with my decades of journalism aimed at cutting climate risk, sustaining biological diversity, fostering human progress that works for the long haul and reducing information pollution. This tagged collection of Sustain What posts centers on my songs: https://revkin.substack.com/t/andy-music.

You may also have noticed that music has moved toward the foreground for me of late. I spent quite a bit of the month of May making sure DJs at dozens of radio stations and streaming platforms that still play folk music received my album “Wake Me up Martha” as a digital folder or a physical CD. Many DJs still maintain a library of disks and LPs. (Further down this post you can see the huge collection of records nicknamed “Vinyl Haven” at WERU, our local Maine community radio station.)

You can buy the album as a download on Bandcamp or listen a heap of ways here.

I’m happy to report that this new batch of 13 songs, along with several from my debut 2013 album “A Very Fine Line,” are indeed getting played, from KYAC and KMUZ in Oregon to KVSC in Minnesota to WFHB in Indiana to WOMR on Cape Cod to WAMU and WJFF back in the Hudson Valley to, of course, WERU down the road here in Downeast Maine. (At the bottom of the post there’s a way for you to get my tunes played by a station near you.)

The result is I’ve made the charts!

Not quite “top of the pops” but…

Not Billboard. Not Spotify. For the month of May I’ve made the Folk Radio charts maintained through data reported by a volunteer disk jockey network - in this case 11,278 song plays from 374 playlists from 96 DJs. This is all part of the work of the group Folk Alliance International.

On the list of top artists for May, I tied at number 31 with John McCutcheon (who’s on his 45th album), Hank Alrich and — yes — Joan Baez.

“Wake Me up Martha” is in a four-way tie at number 42 on the top album list.

You can help me avoid one-hit wonder status.

The 13 songs on my album range from haunting (New MacDonald) to goofy (Nibbling Ducks), so pick a tune you like and send a request to your favorite folk DJ or music critic! There’s a great database of such stations and DJs here, including email addresses. Community radio is one of the last bastions of independent quality-focused music curation.

Here’s the full song list (the links are to the CD Baby YouTube playlist):

As promised, here’s Al Cohen, known as Alco on WERU, showing me around Vinyl Haven on a recent visit to the studio.

Listen to his Tuesday morning Front Porch Folk show online.

Just in case you missed it, here’s my recent radio interview and song performance with the environmental filmmaker Jon Bowermaster for Radio Kingston:

If you got this far you deserve a treat, so here’s the first set from my 2015 appearance on the fabled Bound For Glory radio show — the longest running live folk music show on the radio.

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