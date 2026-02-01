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McGreta's avatar
McGreta
Feb 2Edited

It is my new world that I no longer spend time watching awards shows yet I love to see snippets of people on stage making waves, getting bleeped and not sticking to the script. Billie Eilish shines in her deadpan bumpersticker slogans and she put her money AND her mouth where it counts. And Carsie Blanton refused to accept the Folk Alliance "Artist of the Year" award in NOLA suggesting someone like the CEO of Spotify pay these financially struggling artists the airfare and hotel to be there. "Little Flame" is the best song of the year and Mon Rovia's "heavy foot" is a great one too!

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Andrei Codrescu's avatar
Andrei Codrescu
Feb 2

Anybody with a platform can say anything: the arts are political by default. There is no art for art's sake if you want anybody to see, hear or read you.

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