It’s Grammy time, when the corporate-dominated music industry celebrates its latest hit acts and stars. So it’s worth stepping into my music sideline to examine the role of musicians in defending democracy and the most vulnerable among us - and also the role of those with big audiences who choose silence.

Insert, 2/1, 10:10 pm - Bad Bunny, ahead of his Superbowl halftime show in a week, weighed in on ICE at the Grammy Awards (video via CBS via X):

We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. Also, I want to say to the people...I know it's tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminamos. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. If we don't hate them, we love our people, and we love our family. And that's the way to do it, with love.

As I wrote in a song awhile back, “Every living day you face a fork in the road. Every day you’ve got to make a choice. You can tread the well-worn path or you can blaze a new trail. You can hold your tongue or raise your voice.”

But this is not just a post about music. All of us are connected by social networks at workplaces, schools, churches or wherever else we hang out - including, of course, online. So we all face a choice between silence and speaking out.

If you’re a climate-focused blogger, you can stick with your core issue (that’s fine; many are) or widen your view to focus on threatened systems that are vital for all kinds of progress - climatic or societal. I’ve chosen the latter path here. Thanks for hanging in (and do encourage others to join us; your outreach is the only way this Sustain What community grows).

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So here goes.

A dear longtime friend of mine, the brilliant musician Jon Carin - who’s performed and composed for decades with Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, the Who, Kate Bush and others - just posted a powerful commentary on Facebook explaining why musicians with a platform have every right to to speak out. You can read the full statement below but here’s a key line:

There is a mantra that many of you like to repeat to musicians and artists, I see it constantly on social media. “Stick to the music”. I want to remind you that art & politics (and your life) are INDISTINGUISHABLE from each other. In a time when human rights are being violated daily, why would you think any art, which is an expression of the human condition, is separate from that? [Read the rest below.]

From Springsteen to Lady Gaga

A few voices are being raised at the highest level, of course. Bruce Springsteen (here playing his protest song at a Minneapolis benefit concert), Neil Young (targeting Trump’s corporate donors) and, a few days ago in Tokyo, Lady Gaga have been making musical trouble around the brutality of the Trump administration’s assault on immigrants and anyone who might resemble one.

They’re being attacked of course. During her Tokyo show, Lady Gaga paused to make what Fox News described as an “anti-ICE rant”:

Here’s what she actually said:

I want to take a second to talk about something that is extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now…. In a couple of days, I’m going to be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE. I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us. I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do…. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight."

That is some rant…. Not.

Musicians on front lines and out of the spotlight

Way down the ladder, other musicians have put their bodies on the line, as was the case with Matthew Allen, an activist Minneapolis rapper performing as Nur-D. August Brown at the Los Angeles Times reported the details:

Just an hour after ICE agents killed Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti on Jan. 24, and days after Renee Good’s similar slaying nearby, Allen joined a protest on Nicollet Avenue. As Allen retreated from a line of ICE agents, he said they shot him in the back with a projectile. A widely circulated video shows the agents tackling and pinning him to ground. “My name is Matthew James Obadiah Allen, I am a United States citizen,” he screams in the video. “They’re restraining me, spraying me and beating me. I have done nothing.”

On Instagram, Allen posted this call to connect a couple of days ago:

There really isn’t a template for a “I survived being assaulted by the federal government” so I am just gonna say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to reach out 🙏🏾



If you want to support me in this time

You can do so by locking into your community

Find ways to get help and get resources to those in need

Make your voices heard and let the word know that we will not stand for the government terrorizing our friends, family, and neighbors 💪🏾

Some musicians have used social media to make an end run around Music Inc. As you may have noticed, one of my favorite songwriters in the “fast folk” revival of late is Jesse Welles, who’s up for four Grammy Awards. “Join Ice” is just amazing:

I encourage you to watch the CBS Sunday Morning profile of Welles:

Not in the Grammy mix this year is the activist folkie Carsie Blanton, whose newly released song “Little Flame” is a stunning mix of sweet soft singing and brute-force strength. Here’s a snippet from the lyrics and her new video of the song (download it here):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A hundred years, a hundred more We throw our weight against the door And even if we don’t survive We keep the little flame alive ford the river, cross the sea a slave, a rat, a refugee strap the child to your side keep the little flame alive

Here’s Jon Carin’s full commentary on musicians as messengers:

“Stick To The Music” I wanted to mention something I’ve been thinking about, if you don’t mind. There is a mantra that many of you like to repeat to musicians and artists, I see it constantly on social media. “Stick to the music”. I want to remind you that art & politics (and your life) are INDISTINGUISHABLE from each other. In a time when human rights are being violated daily, why would you think any art, which is an expression of the human condition, is separate from that? In a time of cancel culture, hatred, racism, censorship, distraction and lawlessness, politics are seeking to control art; hence, control human expression. When major corporations control the art, they control you. When government controls the major corporations, they control you. You think you are making your own choices in your own life when the margin and integrity of the information you receive narrows daily? You don’t stand a chance when all you’re fed is lies. This is all politics. Your children’s schools? Politics. The food you & your family eat? Politics. The medicine & healthcare you need? Politics. The air you breathe? Politics. The safety of your streets? Politics. The safety of your skies when you fly? Politics. Your right to exist? Politics. You and politics are THE SAME. So when you say “I’m not political”, what you are actually saying is… “I am an idiot who has no understanding or concern about how the world I inhabit functions, and I do not care what happens to it, or to my loved ones.” Look around. Observe which of your favorite musicians/artists are speaking out right now, and which ones are silent. That will tell you which artists care and which ones are apathetic, or are just buffered by so much money & bloat, they forgot how to care. Or are indebted to those in power and are too afraid to speak out. Remember, the ones who speak out do so out of love for their fellow men, women & children. They care about you, even though you don’t care about them. They are putting their necks on the line AT GREAT RISK, FOR YOU, when you can’t even be bothered. Because you’re “not political”. So the next time you think of writing “Stick to the music”, think about how foolish you look to us all. Because they are trying to save your @ss, too. Because, despite what they want you to believe, we are all ONE.

As a takeaway, here’s “Zichrono,” a song Carin composed to raise awareness and funds for a small foundation sustaining the legacy of the musical synthesizer innovator Alan R. Pearlman:

Here’s my conversation with protest-song masters Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer: