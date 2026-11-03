Given the changes Trump and his GOP enablers will use dirty tricks to forestall, if not avoid, a return to sanity in this troubled country, music will matter more than ever today and onward through 2028 — and even 2044 (as I sang).

So here’s a playlist (I’ll add more but I’m on the run down toward New York ahead of my Hudson Valley concert 11/7):

My Maine neighbor Carl Karush wants to “live in a land where money ain’t God” and so do I given Elon Musk’s grotesque spending spree.

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My folkie friends The Nields sang long ago that tyrants always fall, and they do. But it’s vital to limit the harm they wreak in the meantime as well.

I’ve long loved the 1949 anthem “The Banks are Made of Marble,” written in 1949 by a struggling farmer in upstate New York. Pete Seeger once wrote this about Rice: “Like most small farmers, he was getting intolerably squeezed by the big companies which sold him all his fertilizer, insecticide and equipment, and the big companies that dictated to him the prices he would get for his produce. Out of that squeeze came this song.”

The song was popularized by Pete and the rest of the Weavers:

I recently adjusted a verse from coal miner to logger to support our choice for Susan Collins’ replacement in the Senate, Troy Jackson. I haven’t recorded that verion yet but here’s the verse and the chorus:

“I’ve seen the weary logger scrub sawdust from his back

I heard his children cryin’. There’s no wood to heat their shack.

But the banks are made of marble with a guard at every door

and the vaults are stuffed with silver that the logger sweated for.”

I love Carsie Blanton’s mix of humor and heat and that’s no better displayed than in “Everything is Great!”

I could add a dozen songs by Jesse welles but let’s lead with “Join Ice”:

Cathy Fink and Tom Paxton have been making lost of good musical trouble. “No Kings Here” is a must to pass around.

Back to The Nields with “We’re Going to Need a Boat”:

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Trump has been largely immunized by his Supreme Court, by my old friend David Bernz had a great thought years ago: “Trump must go, send him away…. In the White House, the mighty White House, a liar sleeps tonight.”

You hopefully know my songs by now, including my latest — Come Sing This Song”:

What’s on your list tonight and onward!?

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