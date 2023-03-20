A fine New York Times feature and a Louisiana Illuminator news story on issues around carbon capture pipelines - like so many others these days - have me thinking about a core foe of grand energy plans, from Joe Manchin’s favorite gas pipeline to onshore and offshore wind to community solar projects to much-needed power transmission expansion.

Insert, 11/26/26 - The fight aginst the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 is the latest example of course. See:

This source of delay, which I call the “scale monster,” is bigger and more profound than NIMBY. It’s a giant momentum-sapping force. Click the hashtag for my many tweets on this:

I think this concept deserves a visual reference, so I’ve made one out of a Goya painting and some USGS images (actually the painting may have been by Goya’s assistant). Choose your dimensions, download and share:

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Feel free to deploy this piece of art any time you see forces of opposition rising when starry-eyed technocrats plan ambitious projects to fill the many gaps in today’s energy systems in the United States - or any other free nation - claiming to be serious about clean energy adoption at a scale the climate system might someday notice.

Here are the news articles I reference above: