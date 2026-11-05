I’m on the run in music mode and, of course, like many of you hopeful that this blue surge following Trump’s surge is not a shock / countershock moment in American history but instead a profound opportunity for a big reset, particularly given how dark money failed miserably in this election.

Can clean-energy pragmatism survive a tsunami?

I do have to note that some Democrats may be taking the wrong lesson — like those pushing to kill the imperfect but invaluable bipartisan energy permitting bill thinking they’ll pass something better under a Democratic president after 2028. But there are pragmatic voices out there, too. Read John Perona: “Take the BAAJA permitting deal, with eyes open.” And to keep track, read Joshua Siegel’s nonstop Punchbowl energy reporting. It’s paywalled but he’s very active on X/Twitter.

Insert 11/5, 1 pm - I really like this BAAJA post and graphic by Sophie Gilbert:

Overall, I’m hopeful, as Charlie Hewitt’s amazing signs signal, including the one in our tiny Maine city Ellsworth that stood above our No Kings marches.

Now for the music of the moment.

I agree with Grayson Haver Currin that the insta-folk pop balladeer and guitar wiz Jesse welles is no Dylan or Phil Ochs. As Haver Currin writes, “His songs, if I must call them that, go nowhere. They won’t get us anywhere, either.”

But I do enjoy Welles’ capacity to craft contemporary funny, biting street-corner ballads in the finest tradition of broadside singers of old summarizing the news (a form rarely mistaken for art).

His new instant-turnaround song “The Midterms” is a case in point. There’s room for all kinds of music in this crazy world, including this. Here goes:

I saw Elon leaving Austin, fat and hunchbacked, strange and pale. A half a billion dollar lesson that them Texans ain’t for sale. The ghost of Lindsey Graham came riding on a seven-headed drone. Flew right down to the golden golf cart, whispered, “Donald, listen close.” “You can threaten civilizations, kill civilians, and just laugh. You can exterminate races, put folks into cages, but you just can’t mess with gas.” Mitch McConnell sat there speechless, but that’s kind of his new thing. Who would have ever thought Iran would go and change out our regime? Oh, the eyeliner was running as JD watched the blue storm. He was swearing in the first jihadist to ever want healthcare reform. While that Temu Patton Hicks had crawled to Tennessee and begged, but the greatest military defeat in U.S. history had a hold of both his legs. All the tech lords donned their banjos, their suspenders and craft beers, as they dusted off their pronouns, seeing that the end was near. And they wondered how they’d manage to destroy the planet first. They said, “What about China?” “China’s what about us? Always seemed a whole lot worse.” And the people said they did it, it’s a good start, sure enough. I’ve had the dream before, and my head’s still sore. But y’all should probably lawyer up.

For what it’s worth, my songs about society’s ills and options are different, as regular visitors here will know.