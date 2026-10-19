I hope that, wherever you are, you’re getting a chance to enjoy the simple wonders of Earth’s changing seasons as a brief restorative amid the political turmoil generated by an authoritarian democracy hijacker.

We picked up my 94-year-old mother-in-law in Winter Harbor, Maine, today to take a break from the nonstop splendor of this year’s extraordinary fall foliage and get an early taste of Maine’s second wave of autumnal beauty — in the thousands of acres of wild-blueberry barrens, most of which are here in Downeast counties.

We headed in the general direction of Cherryfield but on Google Maps I spotted a large spread in the town of Columbia and centered navigation on a spot identified as “Frog painted rock.”

We were not disappointed. And as we rounded a bend we were blown away by the sweep of scintillating scarlet, magenta, burgundy blueberry shrubs interspersed with grasses and boulders — and similarly wowed by the giant white wind tubrines slowly rotating along the ridgeline above. (We couldnt’ reach the frog because the road turned private.)

- Insert, Oct. 19 - while we didn’t reach the frog rock, this drone videographer did!

-End insert

Despite President Trump’s obsession with ending wind energy projects, this one appears to demonstrate that substantial clean electricity can be generated in ways that also provide substantial benefits to surrounding communities. Read this Mainebiz article from September 2025, which includes this comment from a local blueberry-processing company:

“Integrating a grid-scale wind farm with a wild blueberry farm presented unique planning challenges,” said David Bell of Cherryfield Foods, which worked with Apex to make the wind farm compatible with wild blueberry harvesting.”

For more on Maine’s amazing blueberries, this University of Maine Cooperative Research explainer and video are great:

Soon, back to your regular programming - although not on Monday, which is the 30th anniversary of my marriage to my wonderful spouse Lisa Mechaley.