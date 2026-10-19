Sustain What

Sustain What

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Noel Kropf's avatar
Noel Kropf
Oct 19

Happy anniversary Andy and Lisa!

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1 reply by Andy Revkin
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robert ryan
Oct 19

One of the great joys is being able to savor a wild blueberry pie. A number of years ago we drove from Bar Harbor for a succulent 2+ pounder apiece and dinner of lobster at lovely Lincolnville Beach lobster pound. Alas the century old restaurant has closed and with it wild blueberry pie. Tough economics for the family after leaf lookers had left. Harvesting wild blueberries tough work. One of the loses of getting older. Wild blueberry pie still alive in Maine.

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