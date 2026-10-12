Post-show updates: Please watch and share this illuminating conversation with Daniel Palken, a former energy-focused Senate staffer who now leads infrastructure and energy permitting work at Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy aiming to address several enduring challenges in America, including infrastructure and energy needs.

Watch here on Substack, Facebook, LinkedIn, X(@revkin) or YouTube.

We toured a new platform, usenergydata.org, consolidating heaps of data on United States energy costs, sources, use and the rest. The website was just launched by the nonprofit Institute for Progress with very able prototyping by Hannah Ritchie of Our World in Data.

Will greens permit permitting reform?

We also cut through the tangle of arguments around the bipartisan permitting reform bill launched by four senators, two from each party. Palken is deeply knowledgable on that legislation and the legislative process. In his time in the Senate, he was a professional staff member for the Committee on Energy & Natural Resources covering electric sector and energy efficiency issues and senior policy advisor to Senator Hickenlooper of Colorado for energy, climate, and minerals issues.

Palken just did a two-hour deep dive on the bill with David Roberts that is essential listening.

Here are three different views of the bill (I’m with Flegal overall):

Here’s Jeremy Symons post on the bill:

Here’s Adam Jentleson:

Bill McKibben, weighing the issues on October 13, said he wouldn’t support this bill if he were in Congress:

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