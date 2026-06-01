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Updated post-podcast: I hope you’ll watch and share this discussion of climate journalism as we knew it and what comes next with Chris Mooney, who’s settling in on Substack with his ReportEarth project, where he’s diving both into climate data and data showing trends in climate-focused journalism. His latest piece is on AI’s influence in journalism and the impending end of a standard kind of “single study” news story:

I think that’s a great thing given my longstanding warnings about the perils of “single study syndrome.”

Mooney has had a fascinating and pot-stirring trajectory, starting early on with blogging for progressive outlets and his 2005 bestseller “The Republican War on Science” and “Unscientific America,” co-authored in 2007 with Sheril Kirshenbaum.

Also in 2007, Mooney co-wrote a provocative Policy Forum piece on “Framing Science” for the journal Science with Matthew C. Nisbet that prodded the science community to absorb, and even embrace, the reality that facts alone are insufficient to engage the public. Here’s a core line:

[S]cientists carry with them the wrong assumptions about what makes for effective communication. More than sixty years of research in the social sciences suggests that something more than just always focusing on improving "science literacy" will be necessary to successfully engage the public. Given this challenge, scientists, without misrepresenting scientific information, must learn to shape or "frame" contentious issues in a way that make them personally relevant to diverse segments of the public, while taking advantage of the media platforms that reach these audiences.

He joined the Washington Post in 2014 and was in the talented team that published the “2°C: Beyond the Limit” series in 2019 that garnered the 2020 explanatory reporting Pulitzer Prize.

This conversation is part of my “Other Voices” track here on Sustain What. Pursuing a sustainable human path requires a village of voices and vantage points. A big part of what I did back in my New York Times Dot Earth blogging was direct readers to other people and perspectives, and I continue that practice here.

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