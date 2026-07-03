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Sustain What

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Lyn Horton's avatar
Lyn Horton
7h

I was not around when my mother had a stroke. She was 73. My father heard something drop in the kitchen from his office next door. He went to the kitchen and found that Mother had dropped a frozen chicken into the sink and was slumped over. He called an ambulance. She was in the hospital in South Carolina. She had had a massive stroke. I had to fly down from MA to see her; I only saw her alive once and she looked me in the eyes.

I do not know how my father could have detected any signs. He was always a full-speed ahead kind of guy. That characteristic of his probably expedited Mother's stroke. Someone told me that Mother had relayed to one of her closest friends before the stroke happened that Mother believed that she was going to die. And she did, April, 29, 1999.

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
2h

Andy,

I guess I'm what they call an exercise nut. I think it was great that you were running at age 55 with your fit son, but not if you had not been running regularly and probably not on a hot day. I hope you have been doing regular aerobic exercise since recovery. I'm 85 and still run a little (mostly now during racquet sports), following many decades of long distance running, including 48 marathons. My post-college running career started a few years after my Dad died of a heart attack when he was 47. I watched the Boston Marathon on a Patriot's Day, and right afterwards asked my wife to pick me up two miles down the road. I never smoked again and ran most days the next 45 years. Even if I die the next time I play pickleball or at my occasional track workout, I think it's my running more than anything else that has contributed to an active old age.

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