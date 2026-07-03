“Andy, I had your stroke!”

I'll never forget when a marine scientist from Stony Brook rushed up to me at some meeting years ago, smiling widely and yelling, "Andy, I had your stroke!"

She'd read my 2013 New York Times essay on the "lucky" stroke I experienced on July 3, 2011, and it had lodged in her memory so that when she experienced "word salad" walking down a Manhattan block, she and her husband knew what to do.

I hope you share what you learn in such moments. It can make a big difference in the world. With that in mind, Every anniversary, I’ll repost this piece — until every month is Stroke Awareness Month.

I was 55 when this happened. Others have strokes much earlier in life. Be aware of the key signs, in yourself or others! Here’s a 2025 research paper headline to emphasize the importance of doing so: Stroke’s Resurgence as a Leading Cause of Death in the United States.

Here are some prime take-home points:

Take your body seriously when something seems off.

Time (wasted) is brain (lost).

Question authority, but not too much.

Old habits die hard.

“Paisley” vision in one eye

It’s Fourth of July weekend, 2011 — a beautiful, if hot, morning for a run in the Hudson Valley woods with my super-fit son Daniel…. I’m eager to be pushed hard. I’m not even a lapsed middle-aged athlete; I’m truly negligent when it comes to exercise.

We’re jogging up a steep path, and my breathing gets deeper and faster. At a particularly tough turn, I pause, hands on knees.

“Come on, keep it up, Dad.”

I’m panting but don’t want to disappoint. We press on. But I stop again, this time insisting that Daniel run ahead. I rest in the mottled shade and sunlight of the woods until he returns. Then I realize that through my left eye, the world appears paisley — as if I were looking through a patterned curtain. Something is really wrong.

We make it back to the car. Daniel takes the wheel. Back home, I take a shower, thinking that cooling off will help.

For the first time, a thought flickers. Could this be a stroke? Almost unconsciously, I take half a dozen baby aspirin. I know enough about aspirin’s blood-thinning properties to think this can’t hurt.

I call my doctor’s office and the receptionist says I should go to the emergency room.

We head to the hospital. Although it’s a designated stroke center, there is no stroke neurologist around on this holiday weekend. A CT scan shows nothing. Vitals are normal. But I realize something is still wrong when I get an eye test in a hallway. I can see the letters on the eye chart, but not the hand of the nurse pointing to a particular row.

Also, my pupils are different sizes, a condition that I later learn is called Horner syndrome and can presage a stroke.

My Horners Syndrome look, particularly the unevenly dilated pupils, was an early sign of carotid trouble — and stroke risk.

Nonetheless, the hospital plans to release me. I push back, recalling that months earlier my doctor, as a midlife precaution, had recommended ultrasound scans of my carotid arteries to be sure there wasn’t any buildup of plaque. Maybe they should try this?

Preparations are made for an ultrasound of my arteries. But the technician holding a gel-covered probe against my neck has a puzzled look. She can’t find my left internal carotid artery. She asks for a second opinion.

I vividly recall hearing the words, “There’s no flow in your carotid artery.”

My first reaction: How can that be the case while I’m sitting here conscious and listening to you?

I would later learn that my left internal carotid artery had no flow because of what is known as a “spontaneous dissection.” The artery lining had peeled away and blocked the vessel.

This kind of injury can result from certain yoga moves, painting the ceiling, tipping your head back for that soothing shampoo at a salon, possibly a chiropractor visit (research is equivocal), even a coughing fit. Or, evidently, a tough run on a hot day.

Time (wasted) is brain (lost)

In hindsight, all I can think about is the doctors’ mantra about stroke: “Time is brain.” More accurately: Time wasted is brain lost. It seems to me the hospital staff ramped down their concern about my case just when they should have been swinging into high gear. The ultrasound, at least, confirms there is a serious problem.

The doctors arrange a transfer to a bigger regional hospital. My wife, who had been at a job interview, has caught up with me, and we have an ambulance-and-Prius parade to Westchester Medical Center.

I haven’t had a stroke yet; stroke is loss of brain function.

But it is coming.

At the hospital, there are more tests and tubes. Finally, I get intravenous heparin to prevent blood clots, but probably too late.

Seeing the Damage

I’m sent to the neurology ward, which is a deeply unsettling experience from the start. The man in the bed next to mine, an actor with an aneurysm, alternates between saying he’s dying and calling nurses to insist that he needs to leave to get to the set of “Boardwalk Empire.” Late that night, I fall asleep to the moaning and howling of an unseen old woman down the hall.

If you can avoid the neurology ward, do so.

Sometime that night, blood clots break away from the damaged artery lining and flow up the middle cerebral artery into my brain. I awake to a bad headache, a throbbing left eye socket and the realization that three fingers of my right hand aren’t working.

Now M.R.I. scans do show damage. I’ve had a stroke. I learn I have to remain in the hospital for a week as I’m put on warfarin, a blood thinner also used as rat poison.

A week in the hospital. What to do?

Blog, of course. I hunt and peck, writing a post for my blog, Dot Earth, on the need to sustain your health if your broader goal is sustaining a thriving planet. I also get focused on building stroke awareness on Twitter.

‘Tapping on my laptop with unfamiliar fingers, I learn that stroke kills 130,000 Americans a year and is the leading cause of disability. Horner syndrome, I find, is often the first sign of carotid dissection. Recent studies have found the mean age of stroke occurrence is declining, with 19 percent of strokes in people younger than 55. Some stroke specialists who have studied misdiagnosis in stroke victims younger than 50 have proposed a push for “young stroke awareness” in staff in hospital emergency departments. The American Academy of Neurology has created a task force on stroke in young adults.

And I learn of a solution for hospitals, like the one in my suburb, when they have no stroke specialists on duty: telemedicine.

Through something like Skype on steroids, any stroke specialist could provide virtual care in any emergency room. The technology is most developed in places like Arizona, where it connects big urban teaching hospitals to dispersed rural health care centers that will never have a stroke neurologist. Most of the signs of stroke are visual, meaning an expert diagnosis and swift application of the right medication are possible without laying on hands.

I interview Dr. Yulun Wang twice, first using his technology — with me at a Long Island hospital and Wang in Santa Barbara — and then when I visit his company, InTouch Health, a few months later. Here’s Dr. Wang describing these tools and the hurdles to wider adoption of the technology:

video interview with Yulun Wang, the inventor of the technologies that facilitate long-distance stroke diagnosis and care:

The merits of telemedicine seem utterly obvious, but I learn that Medicare and insurers don’t reimburse for this sort of care, with a few exceptions, because the doctor is not physically at the bedside.

Well, there was no living, breathing stroke specialist at my bedside to bill in those first vital hours. Give me a virtual doctor any day.

There are other impediments to what’s called telestroke technology, including licensing roadblocks preventing doctors from practicing across state borders.

You can learn more about research showing the cost-effectiveness of telemedicine for stroke and the hurdles to its adoption in my Skype chat with Dr. Bart Demaerschalk, the director of the Mayo Clinic Telestroke Program in Arizona and an author of an important 2012 paper on telestroke cost-effectiveness.

New Chance, New Vows

After my week in the hospital, I dive into my physical and occupational therapy. I also make lots of vows.

I vow to write a hard-hitting print article about stroke care.

My wife gives me a card for a personal trainer. I start working out.

In the interest of not torturing my neck, I vow no more red-eye flights.

I’ve played guitar since I was 17, but never with much discipline. I start doing scales.

So how am I doing? I’ve stuck with almost none of those commitments.

Insert: Of course, my thankfully-temporary loss of dexterity after the stroke DID inspire me to get serious about recording my songs. In 2013, I recorded my first album and now I’v recorded my second.

When Reporting Gives Way to Singing Andy Revkin · November 27, 2022 Just as I did with my post about my 43-year journey in journalism (so far), I want to explain why I include the arts when I think of paths to communication impact pursuing a fully thriving human future. Welcome to my musical side. Read below after this note about my latest album of o… Read full story

Run-ins with the reaper cut in two directions. Part of you swears to slow down, to smell the roses, to get closer to loved ones. But part of you — me, anyway — says life is short and tenuous. Get everything done now!

I posted 322 times to Dot Earth in 2012. The flow of news on my beat pushed my stroke article to the far back burner. My workout routine and guitar scales faded. I’ve taken several red-eyes, with more coming. I’m on the run, in many ways, more than ever.

But I am humbled by one thing that I learned. I was pretty smug, once I recovered, about having scarfed down those aspirin early on. Experts tell me that act probably did mitigate the effects of my stroke. (My fingers and vision are fine.)

In my later research, however, I realized that if I’d had a bleeding stroke, the kind that almost killed Jill Bolte Taylor — the neuroscientist who wrote “My Stroke of Insight” — the aspirin might’ve killed me. Roughly 1 in 10 strokes are of the bleeding variety.

So yes, this was my stroke of luck. As it turns out, luck played a bigger role in my being here today than I’d like to admit.

~ ~ ~

I only got around to writing up this Times article about my stroke in 2013, after Ben Lillie, who left high-energy physics to focus on science storytelling and co-created Story Collider, invited me to tell my stroke tale as part of a special story slam in Brooklyn focused on brain science. The event was part of Brain Awareness Week.) Here’s the talk:

More

In 2023, Maria Rodale blogged about her stroke here on Substack:

Click here — “The Doctor is Not in, But WILL See you Now” — for my video interview with Bart Demaerschalk, director of the Mayo Clinic Telestroke Program in Arizona and the lead author on an important paper demonstrating the method’s cost effectiveness.

Memorize the warning signs and act when you see them:

Here’s a great Facebook page from the National Institutes of Health: “Know Stroke.”

Thank you for reading Sustain What. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

And please click over to Facebook for a searing, piercing, draining, exasperating account of a different stroke experienced by David Talbot, the co-founder of Salon. Here’s the lede and link: