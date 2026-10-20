Sustain What

Sustain What

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Brandon's avatar
Brandon
5d

I’m also about to become a lil more active on my substack soon for those interested in glaciology! I’ve got some articles brewing currently

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Margaret Wertheim's avatar
Margaret Wertheim
7d

Andy - I'd love come but I have a prior engagement I can't get out of. I hope you'll do this again. FYI: I'm mentioning your SS piece about music and AI in the SS I'm about to post today. FYI: we have a lovely show of our "Crochet Coral Reef" on now at MIT Museum - its art, science, math, craft, done by thousands of women in response to climate change - another sort of CC public outreach. Show is on till Feb if yu happen to be in Boston. See here:

https://crochetcoralreef.org/exhibitions/mit-museum/

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