Updated - Wrangled by the Earth Hope writer Amanda Royal, a batch of environment-focused communicators on Substack have been convening regularly via private video chat once a month to get to know each other, compare goals and try to improve our understanding of how Substack and the Substack Team are running things.

I proposed that we do so in a public live chat and here’s the pilot test. Let me know what you think! More to come for sure.

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You can watch on Substack Live, LinkedIn, Facebook, X(@revkin) or YouTube:

Guests were:

Amanda Royal

Jonathan Tonkin

Erik Olsen, an old New York Times colleague and video innovator.

My longtime Hudson Valley friend Suzie Gilbert.

Suzanne Crawford O'Brien

Paul Hormick

Bryan Pfeiffer

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In many ways, this kickoff Earth Gaggle (and whatever follows) echoes what I did fairly regularly during the pandemic: inviting fellow journalists (and sometimes a poet, a science-focused comedian, etc.) to join weekly news-review gaggles on Sustain What. A classic was my October 9, 2020, conversation as President Trump, recently diagnosed with COVID-19, went on Rush Limbaugh’s show. My guests were science writers Laurie Garrett, Deborah Blum and the longtime presidential health reporter Larry Altman. Have a listen:

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