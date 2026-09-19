I’m shocked and saddened to learn tonight that Joe Romm, the progressive and pugilistic climate-policy blogger, author and renewable energy evangelist, has died at age 66. Most recently, he was writing energy policy papers as a senior research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media. I’ve included some at the bottom of the post.

The obituary below was posted by the Penn Center today. My condolences go out to family and closest circles.

Joe Romm and I had a prickly relationship in the climate blogosphere, but had congenial meetings a couple of times and I was happy to host him last October on Sustain What. On the show — after all our battles — we agreed that we both never foresaw how bad things could get under Donald Trump.

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Insert, October 7 - I was further saddened to learn in The New York Times obituary that Romm, according to his former wife, died by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with life, call the Suicide and Crisis 988 Lifeline.

Here’s a bit more from the obit that you may find of interest:

He took on climate deniers and the fossil-fuel industry, but also ostensible allies when he felt that they had failed to recognize the urgency of the moment. “He was a hyperactive, very aggressive critic,” Andrew Revkin, a journalist who covered climate for The New York Times from 1995 to 2016, said in an interview. “If anything I did struck him as being too nuanced or wrong, he would pounce on it. I’d write 500 words, and he’d write 2,000 words.” - end insert

Here’s the Penn obituary:

Remembering Dr. Joe Romm It is with great sadness that the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media shares news of the passing of PCSSM Senior Research Fellow Dr. Joe Romm. Please find below an obituary prepared by his cousin, Dean Grodzins. Joseph J. Romm, a physicist who was among the most influential leaders in the nation’s fight against global warming, died unexpectedly at the age of 66 at his home in Washington, DC. He became, through his many books, a popular blog, policy papers, magazine articles, and work in film and television, a leading expert and advocate for action to curtail climate change, and “a tireless foil to ‘right-wing disinformation machine,’” in the admiring words of the environmentalist Bill McKibben. Joe was born and raised in Middletown, New York, the youngest of three sons. His father, Avrum (“Al”) Romm, was a prize-winning editor of the local newspaper, The Times Herald-Record, and his mother, Ethel Grodzins Romm, an accomplished journalist, columnist, author, designer, and businesswoman. He received his undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in physics. For his Ph.D., completed in 1987, he worked under the physicist and arms control expert Kosta Tsipis on nuclear submarine detection. Early in his career, Joe focused on containing the threat of nuclear warfare, but as that receded with the end of the Cold War, he began to focus on improving America’s energy security through energy efficiency and green energy technologies. He worked as a science and security policy advisor for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Rocky Mountain Institute. During the Clinton Administration, he served in the U.S. Department of Energy, rising to the position of Acting Assistant Secretary. He testified before Congress several times on issues related to clean energy and climate change and was an expert featured in the 2006 documentary film Who Killed the Electric Car?, about how the auto industry developed an innovative electric vehicle in the 1990s, the VH1, only to subvert its success because industry leaders thought it a threat to profits from fossil fuel vehicles. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Joe devoted his attention to battling climate change after his brother lost his Mississippi home in the storm. Joe founded and served as editor-in-chief of the blog Climate Progress, becoming “America’s fiercest climate blogger,” owing to his incisive arguments and often sarcastic style. Climate Progress was often seen on “Best Blogs” lists, while The New York Times called it “the indispensable blog.” In 2009, Rolling Stone magazine named him to its list of “100 People Who Are Changing America”, while Time magazine named him one of its “Heroes of the Environment,” calling him “The Web’s most influential climate-change blogger.” Joe also served as the chief science advisor for the Showtime and National Geographic documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, which won the 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. In 2008, his work on global warming and green technology led him to be elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and 2024, to receive a Ban Ki-moon Award for Environmental Leadership. Joe authored several books on energy and global warming including The Once and Future Superpower, The Hype about Hydrogen, Hell and High Water, and the Oxford Press’ Climate Change: What Everyone Needs to Know. Through his climate advocacy, Joe also studied effective storytelling techniques in order to improve communications about climate change and other issues, writing two books on the subject, Language Intelligence and How to Go Viral and Reach Millions. In 2025, he and his daughter, Antonia, launched a podcast, Decoding Taylor Swift, on the techniques Swift uses in her lyrics to tell compelling stories. It quickly became one of the most popular Apple Podcasts in the “news” category. Joe loved comedy and contributed regularly to The Style Invitational, a weekly humor contest run by The Washington Post. One of his winning entries, in a contest asking for bad first drafts of famous lines in history, was declared the best single week’s result for the contest’s first decade: “We hold these truths to be, like, Duuuh!” Joe also loved Shakespeare, especially the play Hamlet, publishing an analysis about its meaning in the journal Hamlet Studies. In recent years, Joe served as senior research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media. Michael Mann, Director for the Center, writes that “Joe’s passing is an unfathomable loss for the community. Joe’s keen insights into the art and science of communication, and his rich knowledge of climate science and energy and environmental policy, provided such a critical resource to those of us in the climate communication world. It will feel a bit lonely now without him on the front lines with us, battling misinformation and communicating the urgency and efficacy of climate action to the public. But his spirit very much lives on with us as we go forward.” Joe is survived by his friend and former wife, Patricia Sinicropi, and their daughter, Antonia, both of Washington, DC, and by his older brother Dan Romm and Dan’s wife, Joyce R. Romm, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as well as many other family members and friends who loved and admired him. Joe was predeceased by his parents and his oldest brother, David Romm, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joe’s family asks that those wishing to honor his life and work make donations to the Moms Clean Air Force. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for the Spring.

Some recent papers

Romm, J. 2026. New York’s $100 Billion Nuclear Anti-Affordability Fiasco: Why the State’s Deeply Flawed Energy Plan Would Explode Electricity Rates. Research Report, Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media.

Romm, J., Lezak, S., & Alshamsi, A. 2025. Are Carbon Offsets Fixable? Ann. Rev. of Env. and Resources., 50: 649-80. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-environ-112823-064813.

Romm, J. 2025. Smaller nuclear reactors (SMRs) are a costly dead end, especially for AI. Research Report, Penn center for Science, Sustainability and the Media.

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