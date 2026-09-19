Sustain What

Sustain What

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Andy Revkin
Sep 20

Ted Nordhaus weighed in via Twitter/X: Hard to believe he is gone. Joe played a big, if extremely adversarial, role in my professional life throughout the oughts. So my memories of Joe are not so fond. By his own acknowledgement he built his following at Climate Progress in large part by savaging @TheBTI and @RogerPielkeJr, often in highly misleading ways.

But I'm sorry to hear of his passing. He was clearly beloved by family and friends. My father knew him a bit when they were both at DOE and thought well of him.

Blogging and social media can distill both people and ideas into caricatures. The keyboard can be anonymizing, allowing one to say things far more sharply than one would ever say in person or in public. And the incentives to pander to an audience once one has one are strong.

But it's important to remember that the people sitting behind those keyboards are three dimensional, complicated, multiple. They have families and friends and are often generous and thoughtful in person in ways that belie their online personalities. So RIP Joe.

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Stacy Whittle's avatar
Stacy Whittle
Sep 19

Joe was one of my best friends. On my list of those I could always lean on when I needed to know that everything was going to be okay. I loved him very much. More than anything, I want everyone to know he was a great father. He loved and protected his daughter in a way that made me love him even more. I wrote a poem about grief because I have no more music in my soul right now. I miss him. I used to call him almost every day, and he'd always pick up. Gone.

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