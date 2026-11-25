Gratitude

Yes, it’s time again for the holiday that — setting aside the Pilgrims and the like — is about gratitude. I want to focus on the widest view, as articulated so well by my Buddhist physicist friend Adam Frank today. Read his full post on his Everyman’s Universe blog, but here’s the nut:

Our lives are so powerfully unlikely and unexpected. In a Universe of almost infinite possibilities, events conspired to make the one and only you that’s possible. The same is true for all the people around you. The ones you love and hold dear are equally improbable, and so are those you don’t like so much or don’t even notice. We are all a kind of cosmic miracle. To have this chance to see and feel and wonder and love… that’s certainly worth our gratitude for a day.

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I’m grateful you’ve joined my journalistm-style learning journey whenever that happened. Please consider encouraging a friend or two eager to cut through overheated assertions in pursuit of a smoother human path to join the community asking “Sustain what? For whom? How?” This tends to be more productive than proclamations or chants.

Making instead of shopping

I also have to repeat my Black Friday mantra to consider making something this weekend instead of clicking “buy” or running to a mall. Here’s my “Buy Nothing Day” conversation with Rev Billy Talen from a year ago:

Back in 2008 on Dot Earth I proposed a “Make Something Day.”

Here’s the core idea:

I’m proposing another option: What about Making Something Day? When possible, I like to try to make or fix things. Of course, this is only marginally, and sporadically, doable in a world where work, family, bills and daily crises consume most of us. But sometimes this approach can produce a useful object (or food) while also building relationships, saving money and knitting a community. Hey, if the economy truly collapses, knowing how to fix things or make your own could come in very handy, so why not polish that skill set? The toys I’ve made with my sons by scavenging driftwood on the riverbank and retreating to the wood shop, while not their favorites, have clearly introduced them to the idea that something can come from nothing, that using your own hands has value beyond the end product. I’m about to start making a dining table from some marvelous old-growth hickory boards my neighbor Sandy Saunders gleaned from a fallen tree many years ago and has stored in a barn.

It took a couple of years but I did end up making that table:

Since we settled in Downeast Maine, I’ve made a couple more.

For another fun example, check out the wonderful, whimsical three-dimensional pop-up cards made for his children by Nick Sousanis, a self-described comic author and associate professor of Humanities & Liberal Studies at San Francisco State University, where, among other things, he started and runs a Comics Studies program. Here’s his Bluesky post and thread that got my attention:

Here’s another example — Sousanis’s card for his daughter, Rosalie, depicting the Greek myth of Athena, goddess of wisdom, emerging fully armored from the head of her father, Zeus:

Visit his Spin Weave and Cut website for lots more on communicating through comics.

Go deeper

Here’s Adam Frank’s conversation with Lex Fridman on the alien quest that really is worthwhile: