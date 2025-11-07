I want to pass around a couple of insights I’ve conveyed in recent appearances, along with a conversation on communication that’s worth your time.

During Climate Week 2025, I couldn’t turn down an invitation to speak to a brainstorming session organized by a 360-year-old construction company, France’s Saint-Gobain (they made the mirrors for Versailles on the path to becoming a leading 21st-century firm focused on low-impact construction and renovation.

Here’s a core point I made about how to navigate the blizzard of fuzzy words in sustainability and climate discourse:

Why is my blog name, Sustain What, a question?

As a journalist, I’ve found in 40 years of reporting, first of all, people tend to talk in emblematic terms -- even “climate crisis.” What does that mean? So I’ll say, who is in crisis? Asking someone to define how they use a word is a way to get clarity amid all the noise. And sustainability is one of the most mushy words out there. You know, it had a great beginning in the 1960s and ‘70s through meetings in Europe and elsewhere. But I still now find myself, when someone says something is unsustainable, or the inverse, I say, sustain what, for whom, how? And then you’re actually generating a map and a pathway toward an arguable future by finding ... the different dimensions of a question. By talking to people, by doing a lot of listening, you can develop a roadmap that’s really actionable. And otherwise, we’re all just yelling fire and not saying, where’s the extinguisher?

Extreme weather in a changing climate

Also in 2025, I flew to Austin, Texas, to record two episodes of the PBS show Energy Switch, in which the host, Scott Tinker, spoke to me and climate scientist Patrick Brown about extreme events and climate change.

I pressed the case for identifying practical policy and personal actions by focusing less on climate change questions in isolation and more on the three sources of climate risk - the hazards (like fire and flood), exposure (how many people and how much stuff are in danger zones) and - most important - vulnerability.

[O]ne thing I wish, going back in time, would have been, in 1988, if the world had formed not an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, but an intergovernmental panel on climate risk. Climate change is one driver of risk, meaning the change in the storm, the change of the atmosphere. The other drivers of risk are exposure and vulnerability. How many people, how much stuff, and is it durable stuff or not. If we had had that framing, and if I had thought about this more from the standpoint of risk as a journalist early on, that then illuminates the components of the problem that get away from this whole “is it global warming or not global warming” issue, which is a really important question, but it’s more scientific than practical, right? How much of a storm was from CO2. And it’s going to take us a long time to reduce CO2. And the system has momentum. How much of that is from global warming is a good technical question that scientists need to work hard on. But what every community on the planet needs to understand is what is putting me at risk? And what that does is it opens up this whole landscape of stories, and they’re important ones about, well, why did the Palisades area of Los Angeles not have stricter building codes? It’s because of grandfathering. And that … has nothing to do with global warming. It has everything to do with why 5,000 or 7,000 houses burned down. I actually created a [card showing] this risk formula: risk is hazard times exposure. How many people live in Houston compared to 50 years ago. Factoring in vulnerability. Who in Houston is not able to withstand a blow from a flood? And then immediately you start to see, oh, well, when Harvey hit, who was most affected? … People who rented, people who are immigrants, people who were living in the street during a heat wave. Those are things we all can work on. But those stories get hidden if it’s just the climate crisis.

Watch both episodes of Energy Switch on the PBS website here and here and glean insights from Patrick Brown’s post about the show for the The Breakthrough Journal:

Lessons learned in 40 years on the climate beat

In New York City, I was invited to explore my 40-year journey (so far) as a journalist on the environment beat on the CUNY-TV show Sustainability Matters, hosted by Tria Case, the University Director of Sustainability for the City University of New York.

Have a listen and weigh in here with any questions or reactions.

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