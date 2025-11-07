Sustain What

Sustain What

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bates's avatar
John Bates
Nov 7, 2025

Thanks again Andy, this is precisely why I became a paid subscriber. I've worked the climate science side for now 50 years. However, in the 2000s, I became increasingly disillusioned with the climate extremes and the climate change is everything framing. Addressing climate change is an important, long slog; as we are talking in 50-150 year time scales for methane to CO2. Lives and property can be improved now and your correct framing adding hazard and exposure to emphasize RISK, is key. Bravo!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Revkin
Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
Nov 8, 2025Edited

"On the run in Boston" immediately reminded me of those many Boston marathons I ran when I lived in Schenectady in the 1970s and 80s. It reminded me that weather variability- the Patriots Day we had snow flurries and the Patriots Day when it was 90 degrees- and how easy it is to mistake variability for some turning point. Back then we had recovered from the 1960's population bomb scare and were being told in the 70s that a new ice age might be imminent, only to have the message change to global warming in the 80s followed by, worse still, climate catastrophe predictions soon after. Crying wolf and predicting the sky is falling seem to always be with us. There's usually some kernel of truth in the doomsday messaging, and that partial truth gets massaged and amplified by the media and and others who benefit by such scary reporting. The result, as Bill Gates has argued, is misplaced priorities. I'm reminded of this clever Thomas Macaulay quote which was recently posted on Pielke Jr.'s substack- "On what principle is it that with nothing but improvement behind us, we are to expect nothing but deterioration before us?”

Keep up the good work Andrew, and continue to try to steer us between the fire and ice of our fearful imaginations.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Revkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture