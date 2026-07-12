The excellent article below on one of the Trump administration’s under-reported moves to gut foundational environmental laws is from The Conversation and repubished here under Creative Commons rules. (Also see commentary from Paula Ehrlich of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.)

Northern spotted owls living in old growth forests in the Pacific Northwest were listed as threatened species because of habitat loss. Kyle Sullivan/Bureau of Land Management , CC BY

Mariah Meek, Michigan State University and Karrigan Börk, University of California, Davis

It wouldn’t make much sense to prohibit people from shooting a threatened woodpecker while allowing its forest to be cut down, or to bar killing endangered salmon while allowing a dam to dry out their habitat.

But that’s what the Trump administration is doing by changing how one word in the Endangered Species Act is interpreted: harm.

For 50 years, the U.S. government has interpreted the Endangered Species Act as protecting threatened and endangered species from actions that either directly kill them or eliminate their habitat. A new federal rule change, announced July 10, 2026, keeps the first part – protecting against the direct killing of the species – but removes habitat destruction.

That matters, because most species on the brink of extinction are on the Endangered Species list because there is almost no place left for them to live. Their habitats have been paved over, burned or transformed. Habitat protection is essential for their survival.

Green sea turtles, like this hatchling in Florida, are endangered due in part to habitat destruction and fishing nets. Keenan Adams/USFWS

As an ecologist and a law professor, we have spent our entire careers working to understand the law and science of helping imperiled species thrive. We recognize that the rule change could green-light the destruction of protected species’ habitats, making it nearly impossible to protect those endangered species.

The legal gambit

The Endangered Species Act, passed in 1973, bans the “take” of “any endangered species of fish or wildlife,” which includes harming protected species.

Since 1975, regulations have defined “harm” to include habitat destruction that kills or injures wildlife. Developers and logging interests challenged that definition in 1995 in a Supreme Court case, Babbitt v. Sweet Home Chapter of Communities for a Great Oregon. However, the court ruled that the definition was reasonable and allowed federal agencies to continue using it.

In short, the law says “take” includes harm, and under the regulatory definition at the time, harm included indirect harm through habitat destruction.

The Trump administration has now changed the definition of “harm” in a way that leaves out habitat modification.

Critical habitat throughout the U.S., including many coastlines and mountain areas. Note: Alaska is not to scale. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

This narrowed definition unravels the most significant protections granted by the Endangered Species Act.

Why habitat protection matters

Habitat protection is the single most important factor in the recovery of endangered species in the United States – far more consequential than curbing direct killing alone.

A 2019 study examining the reasons species were listed as endangered between 1975 and 2017 found that only 17% were primarily threatened by direct killing, such as hunting or poaching. That 17% includes iconic species such as the red wolf, American crocodile, Florida panther and grizzly bear.

In contrast, a staggering 81% were listed because of habitat loss and degradation. The Chinook salmon, island fox, southwestern willow flycatcher, desert tortoise and likely extinct ivory-billed woodpecker are just a few examples. Globally, a 2022 study found that habitat loss threatened more species than all other causes combined.

As natural landscapes are converted to agriculture or taken over by urban sprawl, logging operations and oil and gas exploration, ecosystems become fragmented and the space that species need to survive and reproduce disappears.

The Catalina Island fox is endemic to Catalina Island. Habitat loss, diseases introduced by domestic dogs, and predators have diminished the population of these small foxes to threatened status. Catalina Island Conservancy/Wikimedia Commons , CC BY-SA

Currently, more than 107 million acres of land in the U.S. are designated as critical habitat for Endangered Species Act-listed species. Industries and developers have called for changes to the rules for years, arguing it has been weaponized to stop development. However, research shows species worldwide are facing an unprecedented threat from human activities that destroy natural habitat.

Under the new change, development could be accelerated in endangered species’ habitats.

Gutting the Endangered Species Act

The definition change is a quiet way to gut the Endangered Species Act.

It is also fundamentally incompatible with the purpose Congress wrote into the act: “to provide a means whereby the ecosystems upon which endangered species and threatened species depend may be conserved [and] to provide a program for the conservation of such endangered species and threatened species.” It contradicts the Supreme Court precedent, and it would destroy the act’s habitat protections.

The golden-cheeked warbler breeds only in Texas, primarily in Texas Hill Country. It has been losing habitat as development expands in the region. Steve Maslowski/USFWS , CC BY

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum has argued that the recent “de-extinction” of dire wolves by changing 14 genes in the gray wolf genome means that America need not worry about species protection because technology “can help forge a future where populations are never at risk.”

But altering an existing species to look like an extinct one is both wildly expensive and a paltry substitute for protecting existing species.

The administration has also didn’t conduct the usual analysis of the environmental impact that changing the definition could have. That means the American people won’t even know the significance of this change to threatened and endangered species until it’s too late, though wildlife groups are already planning to sue over the change.

The ESA is saving species

Surveys have found the Endangered Species Act is popular with the public, including Republicans. The Center for Biological Diversity estimates that the Endangered Species Act has saved 99% of protected species from extinction since it was created, not just from bullets but also from bulldozers. This regulatory rollback seeks to undermine the law’s greatest strength: protecting the habitats species need to survive.

Congress knew the importance of habitat when it passed the law, and it wrote a definition of “take” that allows the agencies to protect it.

This is an update to an article originally published May 13, 2025.

Mariah Meek, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology, Michigan State University and Karrigan Börk, Professor of Law, University of California, Davis

This article is republished from The Coversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

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Plovers without beaches

Here’s some input on the Trump move from Paula Ehrlich, the president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation (from LinkedIn):

Piping plover, Photo: Jim Hudgins/USFWS

Every spring, piping plovers return to the same stretch of beach they left the previous fall - the same open sand, ready to nest as they have for generations. It’s a quiet kind of loyalty: not just to a species, but to a place.



For 50 years, U.S. law understood that loyalty. “Harm” under the Endangered Species Act didn’t just mean killing an animal directly - it meant destroying the ground it depended on, even in the animal’s absence. The Supreme Court upheld that reading in 1995, because it reflects something biologically true: an animal without habitat has no future, whether or not you can point to the moment it was hurt.



This week, that definition was rescinded. And the change isn’t abstract. It’s the plover returning to a bulldozed beach. The red-cockaded woodpecker that needs an old pine tree already cut down. The California tiger salamander returning to a pond that’s been drained.



More than 220,000 people submitted public comments when this rule was first proposed. Ninety-nine percent said no - including wildlife officials in Republican-led states. One commenter put it about as simply as it can be put: “Everyone knows a species cannot live without its habitat.”



E.O. Wilson used to say our descendants, looking back at what we did to the living world in a single lifetime, would be - how best to say it? - peeved.



The Half-Earth Project Map exists for exactly this moment: it shows, in hard data, which places on Earth still hold the web of life together - so that no matter what happens in Washington, we know precisely where protection matters most. The law can change. The map doesn’t.



Biodiversity holds the world steady. That’s still true. Two hundred and twenty thousand people already said so. That’s not outrage - it’s conviction - and that’s what will keep this work on course.

Learn more about The Conversation

In the fall of 2020, I had a Thriving Online conversation with top editors at the website that published the commentary above and hundreds of others. As I wrote then:

For sustainability-focused scientists and scholars trying to make a difference in the noisy online communication environment, a first question is where to hang one's hat. There are hundreds of options, thousands really. One effective platform that appears to be around for the long haul is The Conversation.



In many ways, this source of informed commentary and analysis is a free-floating op-ed section, with essays and analysis from scholars and scientists around the world edited by journalists and dispersed into global discourse through its Creative Commons open publishing model.



The website launched in 2011 in Australia and rapidly expanded, with the U.S. edition born in 2014. I wrote an essay for the launch, on the new information environment and I have been thrilled to see it prosper and expand since.



In this Thriving Online chat, you'll meet Beth Daley, editor in chief of the American edition, and Jennifer Weeks, who was the platform's environment and energy editor from 2015 until 2024.

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